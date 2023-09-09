Malukas brings 'hunger' to Arrow McLaren in IndyCar - Kanaan
Tony Kanaan believes the youth and hunger of Arrow McLaren's recent addition David Malukas will strengthen the IndyCar operation and help him to flourish in his future career.
On Friday, Malukas was announced as Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist's replacement at Arrow McLaren, completing the team's three-car 2024 lineup alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.
Malukas, a Chicago-born American-Lithuanian, has spent the past two seasons at Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, earning a pair of podiums that includes a career-best runner-up last year at the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway.
The 21-year-old has one more start with Coyne this weekend at Laguna Seca before work with his new team begins. Recently-retired IndyCar veteran Kanaan, who serves an advisory role that includes mentorship for the drivers at Arrow McLaren, is eager to get him embedded within the organisation.
“I think he brings a lot of youngness to the team,” Kanaan told Autosport. “He's pretty strong in the ovals, I think we were strong as a team on the ovals.
“He's young, he's hungry and that's what we need.
“I always had tough team-mates and they only raised my game every time, if you look at my career and the name of team-mates I had.
“That's what we are trying to do here, so that was something that weighed a lot of our decision to bring him up.”
Kanaan, who finished 16th in his final IndyCar Series start at this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren, believes Malukas has a high ceiling that will only be fulfilled by going against team-mates that will challenge him to grow.
Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
“A hundred percent,” said Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner. “I was very fortunate from [Alex] Zanardi to you name it.
“How many team-mates: Dario [Franchitti], Bryan [Herta], [Scott] Dixon. They only made me better.
“We saw a lot of talent in him and with the other two that we have, they're already pushing each other like crazy, I think he'll be a great addition.”
The timing of the announcement is also crucial, with Malukas joining ahead of an offseason that will likely be filled with testing with IndyCar’s hybrid engine looming. “That's the whole point,” Kanaan added.
The arrival of Malukas comes after Arrow McLaren were forced to change course by recently crowned two-time series champion’s Alex Palou’s decision to not join the team in 2024 and remain with Chip Ganassi Racing.
“In racing, you can't wait,” Kanaan said. “Sometimes you pull the trigger and you pull the trigger too soon, but I also think that it took us just a little bit longer than other people. You've seen the way the market moved in the last couple months.
“But this is everything, especially with the hybrid. Next year we're going to get a lot of testing in, but we're going to get him in the shop.
“Everybody gets a break this week, but next week he'll be in the shop and I get to work with him and many things that I think that I've seen in it already that we think we needed to improve.
“He needs to learn the way the mentality of the team works. And then he's going to be in the car soon.”
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility
Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility
McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash
McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash
O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot
O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot
Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024
Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024 Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024
NASCAR champion Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
NASCAR champion Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October NASCAR champion Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
Latest news
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale
Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type
Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type
IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March
IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March
Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test
Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.