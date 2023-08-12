Palou snubs McLaren IndyCar contract for 2024
IndyCar Series dominator Alex Palou has turned his back on his contract with McLaren, and now looks set to sign a new deal with Chip Ganassi Racing.
This latest contractual saga follows a protracted legal battle over his services for 2023, when Ganassi filed a lawsuit against its own driver after he signed a contract with McLaren in the summer of 2022.
A legal mediation led to him staying with Ganassi for this season, in which he seems certain to claim his second championship, but allowed him to drive McLaren Formula 1 cars and serve as the team's reserve F1 driver.
He seemed set to join the Arrow McLaren IndyCar squad for 2024 until now.
In a statement, McLaren Racing's chief executive Zak Brown said: “I’m extremely disappointed that Alex Palou does not intend to honour his contractual obligations to race with us in IndyCar in 2024 and beyond.”
In a letter sent to McLaren employees after final practice at Indianapolis on Friday evening, first reported by the Associated Press, Brown wrote: “This is incredibly disappointing, considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly and our significant investment in him based on that commitment.”
He also pointed out the “time, money and resources preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him and were looking forward to IndyCar wins with him”.
Alex Palou, McLaren F1 testing at Barcelona
Photo by: Monaco Increase Management
Palou had been an integral part of McLaren’s F1 TPC (testing of previous cars) program, driving most recently at the Hungaroring in June – alongside regular race driver Oscar Piastri – after previous tests at the Red Bull Ring and Barcelona.
He also drove in Free Practice 1 at last year’s United States Grand Prix and was present at May’s Miami Grand Prix as McLaren’s reserve driver.
The saga took another twist on Saturday as it was revealed that Palou has split with his management company, Monaco Increase Management, which issued its own statement saying it was “bitterly disappointed” with his decision.
It read: “Monaco Increase Management is bitterly disappointed to learn about Alex Palou’s decision to break an existing agreement with McLaren for 2024 and beyond.
"Together, we had built a relationship that we thought went beyond any contractual obligation and culminated in winning the 2021 IndyCar crown and tracing a path to F1 opportunities.
“Life goes on and we wish Alex all the best for his future achievements.”
MIM had been active in the F1 paddock representing Palou, as his McLaren deal is understood to have had a multi-million pound buyout deal until 1 July, but he confirmed this week that he’d had no interest from other F1 teams.
All signs now point to a multi-year renewal with Ganassi, with a seven-figure salary that would likely make him the best-paid driver in the series.
IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised
Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase
Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase
Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase
Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race
Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner
Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner
McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation
McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Latest news
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch
Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does”
Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does” Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does”
IndyCar Indy RC: Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal
IndyCar Indy RC: Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal IndyCar Indy RC: Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal
Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut
Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.