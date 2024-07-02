All Series
IndyCar

Lundgaard to replace Rossi at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in 2025

The team will have a new look next year after signing Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s lead driver.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren has confirmed Christian Lundgaard will replace Alexander Rossi for the 2025 IndyCar season. 

Speaking on the decision, team principal Gavin Ward said: "Alexander [Rossi] has been an incredible team-mate, and we’re grateful for our two seasons with him.

"We wouldn’t be where we are today without him. Ultimately we couldn’t meet in the middle on terms, but we absolutely wish him the best and will do all we can the second half of the season to get him in the top five in the championship.

"Christian [Lundgaard] has had proven success in his few seasons racing in the series, and he checks the boxes for what we’re looking for in speed and potential alongside Pato [O'Ward] and Nolan [Siegel].

"The three make up the youngest trio on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES grid, and we know that direction has been paying off for our F1 counterparts with Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri].

"We’re looking toward our long-term goal of sustained high performance, and I believe with these three drivers and the ongoing support of Arrow and all our amazing partners, we’re taking a good step in that direction for 2025.”

A 22-year-old from Denmark, Lundgaard, who is currently 11th in the championship standings, will leave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) after three full-time seasons and take over Arrow McLaren’s #7 Chevrolet.

He made his first-ever IndyCar start in a one-off appearance with RLL at the Indianapolis Road Course in 2021, which also marked the last of a three-year stint in Formula 2.

He then made a full-time switch from the Formula 1 path to IndyCar in 2022, claiming Rookie of the Year honours and has since accumulated one win (Toronto, 2023), three poles and two poles in 43 career starts. 

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda autograph session

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda autograph session

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Lundgaard, a two-time race winner in F2 and former Alpine development driver, completes a driver lineup for 2025 that includes Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel, who was announced in a multi-year deal just two weeks ago. 

"I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren," said Lundgaard.

Read Also:

"I have a lot of respect for Zak [Brown], Gavin [Ward], Tony [Kanaan] and the team, and I think Pato [O'Ward], Nolan [Siegel] and I will work well together. I’m focused 100% on finishing this season strong with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. We have a lot of the season left, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders that will hopefully let me compete at my best the next nine races.”

Rossi, who is currently seventh in the championship standings, joined Arrow McLaren last year after seven seasons at Andretti Global.

According to the team release, the team “mutually parted ways” with the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner. 

During his time with Arrow McLaren, which amounts to 25 points-paying starts at this point, Rossi has earned two podiums, nine top fives and 17 top 10s. He finished ninth in the overall championship last season.

"My time at Arrow McLaren, while it’s been only short two seasons, has been rewarding in many ways," said Rossi.

"I’m grateful to have been part of the team’s internal growth. The No. 7 crew is fantastic, and I’ve built a lot of long-lasting friendships with the team. Zak [Brown], Gavin [Ward], Tony [Kanaan] and I had many conversations over the last several months on my future with the team.

"We were not able to come to terms on a new deal, so the mutual decision to part ways is amicable. I’m very confident with current discussions in the paddock to land a new spot. I’ll have good news to follow soon, and meanwhile I’m focused on a top-five finish in the 2024 championship and a strong conclusion to my time in papaya."

