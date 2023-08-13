Subscribe
Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren have revealed the look of the cars for Kyle Larson's 2024 attempt at the Indy 500 and Coke 600 double.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Kyle Larson double

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will become the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt the 1,100-mile double.

Tony Stewart was the most successful of those who have attempted it, finishing ninth in the 1999 Indy 500 and then fourth in the Coke 600.

The car is a combined effort between HMS and McLaren, and the paint scheme reflects that. Larson's No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet will carry title partnership from HendrickCars.com, just as his Cup ride normally does. The team also plans to enter the Indy 500 in 2025. 

Larson has 21 Cup wins, ten of which came during his 2021 championship campaign. Larson is known for his dirt racing exploits as well, winning countless prestigious sprint car events.

Just yesterday, he became a two-time winner of the Knoxville Nationals.

Larson attended this year's Indy 500 in preparation for next year's event. He said back in May while speaking with NBC: “It probably still won’t seem real until I get behind the wheel of a car. Just happy to be here, it’s the only day I can get here this year, so I’m just trying to soak in as much knowledge as I can and continually better prepare myself for next season.

“I want to do a really good job and I feel like the opportunity is there with a great team and all its resources. The opportunity is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, I just felt that the timing was right to live out a dream of mine, my dad’s and Jeff Gordon’s and even Rick Hendrick’s.

“I just wanna do a good job, I wanna obviously win the race too. I know how hard it is, so I’m going to keep my expectations realistic, because these are the greatest IndyCar drivers in the world, and I’ve never raced one!

“If I prepare right, study and focus, then I can do a good job. So I’m just excited and little bit nervous, I guess.”

Larson has one Coke 600 victory, which came during the 2021 season. He dominated the event, leading 327 of 400 laps.

 

