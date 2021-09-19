Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Race report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta converts pole to victory as Palou extends title lead

By:

Colton Herta converted pole position into his second Laguna Seca IndyCar victory, beating Alex Palou to the line as the two were pressured by Romain Grosjean towards the finish.

Herta suffered a late scare after running over an animal, asking his team to check any damage to his front wing – but the Andretti Autosport driver was given the all-clear.

He only had to stay ahead of Palou, who spent the second half of the race having to contend with traffic and a resurgent Romain Grosjean as the former Haas F1 driver put in a dazzling display at the Monterey circuit.

With the warm weather and the twisty nature of the circuit, tyre management was crucial to a three-stop strategy for the race, handing a greater role to the harder tyre as most expected the majority of the race to be run on the softer red tyre.

After fellow front-row starter Alexander Rossi suffered damage in a botched attempt to pass Herta on the second lap, Herta cleaned up on the sole restart and pulled out a few seconds on Will Power, who began to suffer with engine issues.

Herta’s neatly curated gap then came under heavy assault during the middle portion of the race from Palou, with the interval dropping to a second, but the Andretti driver was able to stay ahead as the two were stuck in a queue behind Max Chilton, Jimmie Johnson and Felix Rosenqvist.

While Herta managed to clear Rosenqvist and Chilton, Palou made little impact on them before electing to make his final stop to relieve himself of the two.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Following the pitstops, however, Palou once again found himself behind Chilton and Johnson – and had to tentatively make his way through while attempting to keep the life in his tyres.

This gave Herta a chance to extend his lead once again, while Palou had been more conservative as the likes of Graham Rahal and championship rival Pato O’Ward were slowly closing the gap.

Then Grosjean produced a series of stunning overtakes to fire up the order, dispatching a number of cars at the Corkscrew in the early stages of the race.

The French driver cruised around the outside of O’Ward at Turn 4 to move up to fourth with 15 laps remaining, then setting after Graham Rahal for a place on the podium.

This put pressure on both Herta and Palou and, although Grosjean’s swashbuckling antics almost ended with contact with Johnson at the Corkscrew, the two made it through in one piece, leaving the Dale Coyne Racing driver to continue his pursuit of the lead pair.

However, Grosjean’s pace began to marginally dip in the final few laps, easing the pressure on Herta and Palou to ensure trio crossed the line separated by just 3.7s - Herta winning by a margin of 1.974s.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Rahal completed the race in fourth, 10s adrift of the rapid Grosjean, with O’Ward a further 10s in arrears by the end – with his championship hopes taking a further hit as Palou finished ahead.

Marcus Ericsson finished in sixth place, ahead of a four-stopping Josef Newgarden, who kept himself within an outside shot of the title as the Swedish driver dropped out of the title fight.

Newgarden's Penske team-mate Simon Pagenaud finished 0.6s behind, as Rahal Letterman Lanigan part-timer Oliver Askew impressed with his run to ninth.

Ed Jones completed the top 10, having not been able to convert a similar pit strategy into the same heroics as DCR team-mate Grosjean.

Scott Dixon's hopes of a seventh IndyCar title in 2021 were largely ended after getting caught by an errant Takuma Sato, who spun at the Corkscrew and rolled across the circuit to collect the Chip Ganassi Racing driver. Dixon, who ended the race in 13th place, is now mathematically out of title contention.

IndyCar Laguna Seca race results - 95 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 2:02'31.544  
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2:02'33.519 1.974
3 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 2:02'35.253 3.708
4 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2:02'45.406 13.861
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 2:02'56.241 24.697
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2:03'00.047 28.503
7 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2:03'01.271 29.726
8 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 2:03'01.965 30.421
9 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2:03'04.011 32.467
10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 2:03'19.538 47.994
11 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 2:03'38.728 1'07.184
12 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2:03'45.038 1'13.494
13 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2:03'47.903 1'16.359
14 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2:02'40.500 1 Lap
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 2:02'43.220 1 Lap
16 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2:02'43.601 1 Lap
17 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2:02'48.949 1 Lap
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2:02'54.634 1 Lap
19 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 2:02'57.834 1 Lap
20 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 2:03'02.344 1 Lap
21 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 2:03'04.259 1 Lap
22 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 2:03'20.149 1 Lap
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2:03'29.156 1 Lap
24 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 2:03'29.701 1 Lap
25 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 2:02'40.553 2 Laps
26 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2:03'39.524 2 Laps
27 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1:58'02.772 12 Laps
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus
Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton Italian GP
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
Newgarden: "Hard to get a read" on fickle Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Newgarden: "Hard to get a read" on fickle Laguna Seca

Herta devastated to 'throw away' Nashville IndyCar win Nashville
IndyCar

Herta devastated to 'throw away' Nashville IndyCar win

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Autosport Plus
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

