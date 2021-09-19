IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting in February

Of particular note is St. Petersburg shifting forward to February, and the second round being Texas Motor Speedway, which reverts to a one-race weekend after hosting two races this year.

The Detroit event at Belle Isle will move back to its usual week after the Indy 500, but becomes a single race for the first time since 2012.

National and state laws allowing, IndyCar will return to Toronto in July, and this will be followed by the only double-header on the calendar, as IndyCar returns to Iowa Speedway after a one-year hiatus.

With the Grand Prix of Long Beach returning to its usual April date, Laguna Seca will become the season finale, as it was in 2019.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT IndyCar Series has achieved, especially in 2021,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. “Our drivers and teams will give the fans a strong, earlier start with six consecutive races on NBC, building even more anticipation for the crown jewel of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

“Our summer schedule also is full of action, with no extended breaks in the calendar, leading into the crowning of a champion on the West Coast with our last two races also on NBC. This is an excellent schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda leads the field at race start Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

He added that the blend of seven road courses, five ovals and five street courses was significant, as “variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT IndyCar Series racing” in 2022.

2022 IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue Broadcast 27 February St. Petersburg NBC 20 March Texas Motor Speedway NBC 10 April Long Beach NBC 1 May Barber Motorsports Park NBC 14 May Indianapolis road course NBC 29 May Indianapolis 500 NBC 5 June Belle Isle, Detroit USA Network 12 June Road America NBC 3 July Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 17 July Toronto Peacock 23 July Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC 24 July Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC 30 July Indianapolis road course NBC 7 August Nashville NBC 20 August World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network 4 September Portland International Raceway NBC 11 September WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC