All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar

McLaughlin 'nowhere near complete' IndyCar driver despite first oval win milestone

The New Zealander feels more established in the IndyCar Series after claiming his first oval victory last weekend at Iowa, but believes he still has areas to improve

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Victory Lane

Scott McLaughlin says he is finally able “to call myself an IndyCar driver now” after winning his first oval race at Iowa, but believes he's “nowhere near a complete driver”.

The 31-year-old New Zealander scored his second win of the season by leading 164 laps on Saturday night, then added followed up on Sunday with a third-place finish from pole.

The Team Penske driver's run of four podiums over the last five races has elevated him to fifth in the championship standings, 65 points behind leader Alex Palou.

His mark of six podiums - matching Chip Ganassi Racing's Palou - would have been extended had it not been for the push-to-pass scandal in St. Petersburg that resulted in his disqualification from a strong third-place finish.

Reflecting on his sixth IndyCar victory, after previous successes came at St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio, Portland and Barber Motorsports Park (twice), the three-time Supercars champion who switched codes full-time in 2021 said: “I felt like an open-wheel driver, but an IndyCar driver is someone that can win on all three racetracks.

“Thankfully, very proud to say I've won on an oval now, along with a road and street course. Proud moment for me.

“It's taken a lot of hard work, work hard behind the scenes to be better. Whether it's here or with the old surface, Texas, any of the other ovals, I feel like I've been really strong, just haven't quite finished it off.

“Yeah, we were able to do that. Thankful to my team who really got me out in front with some rapid pit stops.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet checkered flag winner

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet checkered flag winner

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

However, McLaughlin won’t confess to being a complete driver.

“There's room for improvement all the time,” he said. “I'm nowhere near a complete driver.

“I just feel like I'm an IndyCar driver now, or I'm proud to say that I am. Ultimately everyone wants to win on an oval. It's exhilarating, most fun race tracks some days.

“Those two laps qualifying today, it's just up there with Indy, exhilaration terms, how fast it is, how quick it is. It's just a little bit shorter and a little bit less to start.

“It's a lot of fun. You get a lot of enjoyment from oval racing. I think it's the backbone of the sport.”

McLaughlin shared that Simon Pagenaud, who won the 2016 IndyCar title and 2019 Indianapolis 500 with Penske, has been pivotal in his growth.

The Frenchman remains sidelined by concussion symptoms following his enormous practice crash at Mid-Ohio last year.

“He's been unreal for me,” said McLaughlin, who finished third in last year’s championship. “Such a good teacher.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, podium, champagne

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, podium, champagne

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

“It's special to work with someone like that. For him to basically give me everything, it's crazy.

“You should see the notes I get. He sends me notes every morning before I go on track.

“I don't even have time to read it sometimes, it's crazy. It's like essays, longer than your reporting stories.

“Ultimately I treasure them, I save them. I'll never give them to anyone else, 'cause they're just that good.” 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Palou: Single-groove Iowa IndyCar races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo

Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo

IndyCar
Iowa 1
Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo
Carpenter slates IndyCar hybrid decision that makes "racing worse"

Carpenter slates IndyCar hybrid decision that makes "racing worse"

IndyCar
Iowa 1
Carpenter slates IndyCar hybrid decision that makes "racing worse"
Coyne signs latest IndyCar debutant McElrea for Toronto

Coyne signs latest IndyCar debutant McElrea for Toronto

IndyCar
Toronto
Coyne signs latest IndyCar debutant McElrea for Toronto
Scott McLaughlin
More from
Scott McLaughlin
Palou: Single-groove Iowa IndyCar races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

Palou: Single-groove Iowa IndyCar races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

IndyCar
Iowa 1
Palou: Single-groove Iowa IndyCar races “the most boring thing I've ever done”
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

IndyCar
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
NASCAR Cup Pocono: Blaney bests Hamlin and Bowman for win

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Blaney bests Hamlin and Bowman for win

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
NASCAR Cup Pocono: Blaney bests Hamlin and Bowman for win
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid, race ends in big pile-up

IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid, race ends in big pile-up

IndyCar
Iowa 1
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid, race ends in big pile-up
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?

Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?
Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team

Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe