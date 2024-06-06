All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Road America

Arrow McLaren terminates Juncos IndyCar alliance after social media controversy

Arrow McLaren has terminated its IndyCar commercial alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing with immediate effect, following the social media furore sparked by Theo Pourchaire and Agustin Canapino.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The decision comes in the wake of Arrow McLaren’s rookie Pourchaire being the subject of online abuse after colliding with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino in Turn 3 of lap 60 of last weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.

It was the third such incident over the past 14 months as Callum Ilott, Canapino’s team-mate last year at JHR, drew the ire of Canapino’s Argentine fans after the two had clashes at Long Beach and then Laguna Seca.

ANALYSIS: Who was really to blame for IndyCar chaos on Detroit's streets?

Ilott and JHR parted ways over the offseason as the Briton committed to a full season in the World Endurance Championship while also splitting time with Pourchaire in the #6 machine earlier this season in IndyCar, including the Indianapolis 500.

Both organisations, which announced an alliance in October, sent out a joint statement condemning the threats on Monday evening.

Shortly after, Canapino’s own social media account ‘liked’ a post on X by Martin Ponte, an Argentinian racing driver and commentator on IndyCar races in Latin America, in which Ponte reposted the words “Callum Pourchaire” to Pourchaire’s social media statement concerning the threats.

Canapino’s account has since ‘unliked’ the post but has ‘liked’ multiple responses to Ponte’s post, including one by @yungg_02, who wrote: “Come on friend, there I kill someone who is on another continent when I barely have enough time to leave the province.”

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

A full statement from Canapino was shared on Tuesday morning, which rejected the claims made against his Argentine fanbase.

On Thursday morning, Arrow McLaren confirmed the split from JHR in a statement that read: “Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team has terminated its commercial alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing, effective immediately.

“This decision follows actions that occurred earlier this week on social media in regards to an on-track incident at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

“As reflected in the team’s social media community code, Arrow McLaren will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination and totally condemns the online abuse directed toward our team and driver.”

Juncos responded with a message of its own, stating it retains its “upmost respect” for McLaren.

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ghiotto returns for two IndyCar rounds with Dale Coyne Racing
Next article Meyer Shank Racing signs Malukas, drops Blomqvist for remainder of IndyCar 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

IndyCar
Road America
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'
IndyCar Road America: Palou pips Herta by 0.07s in first practice

IndyCar Road America: Palou pips Herta by 0.07s in first practice

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Palou pips Herta by 0.07s in first practice
Canapino takes IndyCar “leave of absence”, Siegel to sub at Road America

Canapino takes IndyCar “leave of absence”, Siegel to sub at Road America

IndyCar
Road America
Canapino takes IndyCar “leave of absence”, Siegel to sub at Road America
Agustin Canapino
More from
Agustin Canapino
Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500

Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500
How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog

How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog

IndyCar
Thermal
How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog
IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing
Arrow McLaren SP
More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty

Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty
O'Ward feels he has "cracked a code" for Indy 500 win despite "heartbreaking" defeat

O'Ward feels he has "cracked a code" for Indy 500 win despite "heartbreaking" defeat

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
O'Ward feels he has "cracked a code" for Indy 500 win despite "heartbreaking" defeat
Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

Latest news

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

INDY IndyCar
Road America
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'
Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP2

Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP2

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP2
F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits

F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe