All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Special feature
IndyCar

Canapino returns to Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar drive

Agustin Canapino will return to his IndyCar Series drive with Juncos Hollinger Racing at the next round at Laguna Seca and for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Start

The decision comes after the 34-year-old Argentine driver sat out last weekend’s race at Road America, with mental health cited following a controversial week.

A collision earlier this month in the Detroit Grand Prix between Canapino and Arrow McLaren rookie Theo Pourchaire sparked vile remarks on social media aimed at the 20-year-old Frenchman. The situation escalated further when Canapino ‘liked’ several controversial posts on social media and made a statement rejecting claims that his supporters threatened rivals.

It led to the termination of Arrow McLaren and JHR's strategic alliance last Thursday, which originally formed last October. Additionally, Canapino took a leave of absence and the team leaned on Indy NXT regular Nolan Siegel to substitute at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

In confirming the news, team founder Ricardo Juncos said: “We are a team with shared goals and objectives, and will always focus on prioritizing and supporting what our drivers need. From now on, our focus is on Laguna Seca and the rest of the 2024 season.”

Canapino made the following video statement on X:

 

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, the co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, Brad Hollinger, explained why Canapino will return for the remainder of the season.

“I think that evolved over the weekend," Hollinger said. "He took a giant step back, did a lot of self-introspective reflection, and had further conversations with David [O’Neill, team principal], Ricardo [Juncos, co-owner], myself.

“It was quite evident that he had cleared his head. He was thinking very clearly and very rationally and not emotionally. That makes a huge difference.

“It's like writing a letter that you shouldn't send until the next day, if at all. There was a dramatic difference in his affect in every way. He said, 'Look, I want to race for this team. I love the team and I can make a significant contribution from now until the end of the season. I fully understand that we are a team, we are a company, and the team and the company has to come first. I want to be part of that team.'

“That was music to my ears and made me feel really comfortable that his head is very much in the right direction.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Rahal: Big IndyCar teams pack “huge advantage” with extra hybrid running

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar reveals 17-race 2025 calendar

IndyCar reveals 17-race 2025 calendar

IndyCar
IndyCar reveals 17-race 2025 calendar
Grosjean “proud” of strong result for JHR after controversial week

Grosjean “proud” of strong result for JHR after controversial week

IndyCar
Road America
Grosjean “proud” of strong result for JHR after controversial week
Newgarden “got burned” at Road America with the late strategy call

Newgarden “got burned” at Road America with the late strategy call

IndyCar
Road America
Newgarden “got burned” at Road America with the late strategy call
More from
Juncos Hollinger Racing
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

IndyCar
Road America
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'
Canapino takes IndyCar “leave of absence”, Siegel to sub at Road America

Canapino takes IndyCar “leave of absence”, Siegel to sub at Road America

IndyCar
Road America
Canapino takes IndyCar “leave of absence”, Siegel to sub at Road America
Arrow McLaren terminates Juncos IndyCar alliance after social media controversy

Arrow McLaren terminates Juncos IndyCar alliance after social media controversy

IndyCar
Road America
Arrow McLaren terminates Juncos IndyCar alliance after social media controversy

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice
Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort
Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe