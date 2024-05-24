IndyCar will penalise drivers crossing dashed white line in Indy 500
IndyCar has clarified that drivers crossing the dashed white line on the exit of Turn 4 to defend positions will be penalised in this Sunday's Indianapolis 500.
The dashed white line has been a talking point for the last several years, but accelerated into concern in last year's race when Team Penske’s Josef Negarden dove down into the area in question in his ultimately successful bid to fend off Marcus Ericsson.
Teams were made aware of the new changes in the drivers’ meeting on Friday morning ahead of final practice.
The new protocol states any car that crosses the dashed white line that runs from the exit of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's final corner to the pit entry attenuator with the left-side tyres “will be penalised” unless they are entering pit lane, for incident avoidance or in an obvious attempt to avoid a closed pit lane and return to the racetrack.
IndyCar “can impose penalties” that include a drive-through penalty, it added. A time penalty equal to a drive-through penalty can also be handed out at the conclusion of the race, should that take place on the final lap.
Under yellow flag conditions, the car will be ordered to the rear of the restart line-up.
Additionally, in a move consistent with other IndyCar Series events, EM Motorsport light panels positioned around the track will illuminate all flag conditions, including green, to supplement the traditional cloth flag waved at the start-finish line for starts and restarts.
The EM Motorsports light panels are mounted in addition to the traditional track condition lights used around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The restart procedure is also unique in that “the 2024 restart line designated in the last corner will not be implemented” at the Indy 500. As in previous years, cars may begin racing, which includes passing, at the declaration of green flag conditions.
