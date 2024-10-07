IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

The IndyCar Series is set to return to Texas with a street race around the homes of NFL's Dallas Cowboys and MLB's Texas Rangers in March 2026.

The 2.73-mile track will take drivers through Arlington’s centre of its sports and entertainment district - around the AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, which sells more than 1.6 million tickets to spectators for events annually.

IndyCar's Grand Prix of Arlington will be part of a first-of-its-kind joint effort between Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment - the official events partner of the Texas Rangers.

“Through a truly remarkable and innovative partnership, we’re going to build racing’s next global spectacle,” said Penske Corporation chairman Roger Penske.

“Everyone involved is fully committed to delivering an incredible and unique event weekend for the city of Arlington, anchored by the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series.

"We’re grateful to the Cowboys, Rangers and REV Entertainment for entering into this partnership with us, and, of course, to Arlington’s leadership team for their excitement and ongoing support."

The full unveiling of the track layout will take place on Tuesday at Texas Live!, an entertainment centre located between the two stadiums. The new racing event will provide the city of Arlington and its organisers a national network television showcase, with FOX set to provide live coverage through its recently unveiled partnership with IndyCar.

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Texas Rangers, Penske Entertainment, and the City of Arlington to bring Grand Prix racing to the streets of the Arlington Entertainment District,” said Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.

“The collaboration between our organisations will make the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington special, providing a unique NTT IndyCar Series race experience for fans attending, while also creating a showcase with our friends at FOX and those watching around the world. An event of this magnitude is another great reflection of what we imagined over 15 years ago that AT&T Stadium could be a part of.”

IndyCar hasn’t raced in Texas since 2023 at the Texas Motor Speedway, having played host to an event every year since 1997, including two events per year from 1998-2004 that also featured season finales.

But a variety of conflicts - including the Summer Olympics impacting NBC’s broadcast plans and NASCAR pushing for the spring date IndyCar held in 2023 - saw the track dropped from the calendar for the past season despite being in the midst of a multi-year deal.

“We are truly thankful to our partners for their vision and dedication to bringing the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington here to The American Dream City," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

“I can’t think of a more beautiful and vibrant backdrop for this competition than Arlington’s world-class Entertainment District, which has proven again and again to be a premier destination for sports and entertainment. This announcement is an economic win for North Texas, and we’re looking forward to welcoming this incredible racing series and its fans for an unforgettable experience.”

Bill Miller, who has more than three decades of experience in the motorsport industry, will serve as the event’s president having previously served the role at California Speedway.

“Today is a historic day for the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment,” said Neil Leibman, COO of the Texas Rangers.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington alongside such esteemed organisations in Penske Entertainment and the Dallas Cowboys. This event will set a new standard for the Arlington Entertainment District, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what Arlington has to offer.”