Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

Michael Andretti has released his first statement since it was announced he was stepping back from his day-to-day running of Andretti Global, insisting it "isn't a goodbye" from the team run under his name.

The American former F1 and IndyCar driver has built one of the most formidable motorsport outfits across the globe, with success coming across various categories - though the team is most synonymous with the IndyCar Series.

Andretti has tried and so far failed to take his family name back into F1 as a team, first by attempting to acquire Sauber early in the decade and more recently through the FIA's push to add to the 10-team grid. But with that push still ongoing, despite F1's rejection, Andretti is stepping away from his ownership role, as announced last week.

In an open letter, Andretti said: "I was born a racer. From an early age, I didn’t know anything different than life in the fast lane. Being a “son of” – be it a proud one – came with a high bar and, once I pressed the gas, I never looked back. I stopped at nothing to find success. I drove for the passion and love of the sport, but I won for the fear of losing. My father’s childhood dream became my destiny and together, we built a legacy and a family business.

"When my driving days slowed, I set my sights on creating a space that would inspire future drivers to go faster than I had. I believe that, together with the help of many very qualified and passionate team members, I have been able to do just that. For the past two decades, our team has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

"We’ve grown on a global level that I believe is still untouched in motorsport and we’ve seen some of the best talent in racing proudly wear the Andretti badge.

"Many of my best memories have come at the wheel of this organisation, and I am so proud of what we have built. But decades of running flat out doesn’t come without sacrifice and, after much thought and reflection over the past several months, I came to the decision to take a step back.

"I’ve had a day-to-day operational role since even before I stepped out of the race car, and it’s time now to pass the baton to my partner and friend, Dan Towriss."

Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, Dan Towriss, Andretti Global Photo by: Andretti

On the reasoning for the decision to step aside, Andretti added: "As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family.

"For many of you, you’ve watched me grow up, or you’ve grown up right alongside of me, and no matter what moves we’ve made as a team, you’ve stuck by our side at every turn. It is not lost on me that the generations of Andretti fans are the best in the business.

"I’m honoured to be considered a fan favourite, a role model and a friend. And I thank you for a lifetime of support and, in some cases, your brutal honesty.

"But I am not going away – I will be serving as an advisor for the team and will be available to help wherever I can. While you might see me less at the racetrack, know that my passion for the sport and my support for our team, and its people, will remain unwavering.

"My hope is that you, as Andretti fans, will keep supporting our team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty that you’ve so graciously shown myself and my family over the years.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses. So, this isn’t a goodbye. It is just the turning of the page."