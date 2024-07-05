IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou leads opening practice as hybrid era officially begins
Two red flags interrupt the running – Canapino catches fire, Armstrong and Harvey spin off as rain arrives to restrict the lap count
The reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou led the first practice session of the hybrid era as rain impacted Friday’s running at Mid-Ohio.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou produced a best lap 1m07.0650s around the resurfaced circuit in a rain-impacted opening session, edging Alexander Rossi by 0.4443s in the #7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
Marcus Armstrong was third at 0.4792s off the top spot and give Chip Ganassi Racing two cars in the top three. The #26 Andretti Global Honda of Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin in the #3 Team Penske Chevrolet took fourth and fifth respectively.
The opening practice session officially signalled the start of IndyCar’s hybrid era, with the current 2.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine partnered with hybrid technology that consists with a motor generator unit and an energy storage system (ESS).
Graham Rahal put his #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda at the top of the leaderboard with a lap of 1m07.7452s after the early running, but the session was halted when the red flag came out as Agustin Canapino had smoke coming from his #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. The session resumed after a 14m43s red flag.
With 29 minutes to go, Herta went quickest for a few seconds before Armstrong dethroned him with a 1m07.5442s lap in the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images
Palou then delivered his quick lap to go to the top of the leaderboard.
Light rain began dropping which was followed by another red flag as Armstrong spun off at Turn 8. Although the hybrid technology allows for the possibility to self-start, he was unable to get it refired and required assistance from the AMR Safety Team. At the same time, Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey spun off in Turn 2 and also needed assistance.
After a lengthy delay, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward went out on track with rain tyres with less than 10 minutes to go, followed by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.
Despite the persistent rain enough to dampen the track, there wasn’t enough moisture down on the track surface for the tyres to work correctly, but it also remained too wet to use the softer alternate slick compound.
The wet weather persisted, with few takers for the conditions as rain isn’t forecast for the rest of the weekend.
IndyCar Mid-Ohio - FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|8
|
1'07.0650
|121.208
|2
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|13
|
+0.4443
1'07.5093
|0.4443
|120.410
|3
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|12
|
+0.4792
1'07.5442
|0.0349
|120.348
|4
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|10
|
+0.5696
1'07.6346
|0.0904
|120.187
|5
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|14
|
+0.6177
1'07.6827
|0.0481
|120.102
|6
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|12
|
+0.6802
1'07.7452
|0.0625
|119.991
|7
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|11
|
+0.7757
1'07.8407
|0.0955
|119.822
|8
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|15
|
+0.8719
1'07.9369
|0.0962
|119.652
|9
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|16
|
+0.9344
1'07.9994
|0.0625
|119.542
|10
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|15
|
+1.0808
1'08.1458
|0.1464
|119.285
|11
|D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|10
|
+1.1418
1'08.2068
|0.0610
|119.179
|12
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|9
|
+1.1450
1'08.2100
|0.0032
|119.173
|13
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|19
|
+1.1588
1'08.2238
|0.0138
|119.149
|14
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|13
|
+1.1938
1'08.2588
|0.0350
|119.088
|15
|
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
|6
|14
|
+1.2002
1'08.2652
|0.0064
|119.077
|16
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|11
|
+1.2578
1'08.3228
|0.0576
|118.976
|17
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|13
|
+1.3073
1'08.3723
|0.0495
|118.890
|18
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|14
|
+1.3520
1'08.4170
|0.0447
|118.813
|19
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|10
|
+1.3734
1'08.4384
|0.0214
|118.775
|20
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|19
|
+1.6657
1'08.7307
|0.2923
|118.270
|21
|T. Sowery Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|20
|
+1.9616
1'09.0266
|0.2959
|117.763
|22
|J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|13
|
+1.9725
1'09.0375
|0.0109
|117.745
|23
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|10
|
+1.9946
1'09.0596
|0.0221
|117.707
|24
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|17
|
+2.0458
1'09.1108
|0.0512
|117.620
|25
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|12
|
+2.1860
1'09.2510
|0.1402
|117.382
|26
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|6
|
+2.3735
1'09.4385
|0.1875
|117.065
|27
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|9
|
+2.8273
1'09.8923
|0.4538
|116.305
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Bourdais denies celebrating Le Mans pole prematurely
Lundqvist: “Crazy” maiden IndyCar pole sparks British F3 memories
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
Latest news
Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments