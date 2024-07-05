IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou leads opening practice as hybrid era officially begins

The reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou led the first practice session of the hybrid era as rain impacted Friday’s running at Mid-Ohio.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou produced a best lap 1m07.0650s around the resurfaced circuit in a rain-impacted opening session, edging Alexander Rossi by 0.4443s in the #7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Marcus Armstrong was third at 0.4792s off the top spot and give Chip Ganassi Racing two cars in the top three. The #26 Andretti Global Honda of Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin in the #3 Team Penske Chevrolet took fourth and fifth respectively.

The opening practice session officially signalled the start of IndyCar’s hybrid era, with the current 2.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine partnered with hybrid technology that consists with a motor generator unit and an energy storage system (ESS).

Graham Rahal put his #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda at the top of the leaderboard with a lap of 1m07.7452s after the early running, but the session was halted when the red flag came out as Agustin Canapino had smoke coming from his #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. The session resumed after a 14m43s red flag.

With 29 minutes to go, Herta went quickest for a few seconds before Armstrong dethroned him with a 1m07.5442s lap in the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

Palou then delivered his quick lap to go to the top of the leaderboard.

Light rain began dropping which was followed by another red flag as Armstrong spun off at Turn 8. Although the hybrid technology allows for the possibility to self-start, he was unable to get it refired and required assistance from the AMR Safety Team. At the same time, Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey spun off in Turn 2 and also needed assistance.



After a lengthy delay, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward went out on track with rain tyres with less than 10 minutes to go, followed by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.



Despite the persistent rain enough to dampen the track, there wasn’t enough moisture down on the track surface for the tyres to work correctly, but it also remained too wet to use the softer alternate slick compound.



The wet weather persisted, with few takers for the conditions as rain isn’t forecast for the rest of the weekend.

IndyCar Mid-Ohio - FP1 results