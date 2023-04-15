Subscribe
IndyCar / Long Beach Qualifying report

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood earned his maiden IndyCar pole for the Grand Prix of Long Beach, beating Marcus Ericsson by 0.03 seconds.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Kirkwood left it until the final two minutes of the session to take the top spot, with a 1m06.2878s clinching him his first series pole.

Having topped his group in the first part of qualifying, Kirkwood finished third in Q2 behind championship leader Pato O’Ward and Romain Grosjean, with his quickest time 0.13s off the lead despite having briefly topped the session.

But he bounced back in the Fast Six, taking pole ahead of former Formula 1 drivers Ericsson, who secured his best street/road course qualifying result for Chip Ganassi Racing, and Andretti team-mate Grosjean.

Kirkwood's previous best qualifying result had been fifth at the season-opener in St Petersburg.

Arrow McLaren driver Ward initially led the Fast Six from Grosjean, despite the Frenchman having suffered a broken left-rear toelink in Q2.

Alex Palou then moved his Chip Ganassi Racing car to the top before being displaced by Grosjean, but the St. Pete polesitter’s 1m06.5347s wasn’t enough as he lost time at the hairpin.

With fresh tyres at his disposal, Kirkwood then went third, before securing the top spot.

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Ericsson was only 0.0375s behind, ahead of Grosjean and shading team-mates Palou and Scott Dixon, who line up fourth and fifth.

O’Ward locked up under braking for Turn 9 to settle for sixth, despite having been a pre-qualifying favourite.

Grosjean led Q2, rocketing to the top of the times with a 1m06.3246s, ahead of O’Ward and Kirkwood.

Then, on fresh alternates O’Ward jumped to the top of the times, just before Marcus Armstrong brought out a red flag by sliding under hard braking into the tyre wall at Turn 9 with barely a minute to go.

Heading back out, Kirkwood opted for used tyres, to save a set of greens for the Firestone Fast Six, while his rivals who didn’t have the luxury of already being in the top six times had to grab a fresh set and try and bump their way in.

Grosjean got it all right to jump to the top, leading from O’Ward, Kirkwood, Ericsson, Palou and Dixon.

Kirkwood led Group 1 in Q1 as David Malukas damaged a rear wheel on his Dale Coyne Racing car at Turn 8 on his second lap before colliding with the Turn 3 wall the following lap, prompting a red flag.

Palou led Group 2 from Dixon and O’Ward.

IndyCar Long Beach Qualifying results:

Fast Six

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.2878     106.879
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.3253 0.0375 0.0375 106.819
3 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.5347 0.2469 0.2094 106.483
4 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.5549 0.2671 0.0202 106.450
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.5730 0.2852 0.0181 106.422
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'06.6039 0.3161 0.0309 106.372
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.3246     106.820
2 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'06.3993 0.0747 0.0747 106.700
3 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.4568 0.1322 0.0575 106.608
4 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.4760 0.1514 0.0192 106.577
5 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.5651 0.2405 0.0891 106.434
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.5787 0.2541 0.0136 106.412
7 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.6431 0.3185 0.0644 106.310
8 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'06.6452 0.3206 0.0021 106.306
9 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'06.7251 0.4005 0.0799 106.179
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'06.7317 0.4071 0.0066 106.168
11 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'07.1049 0.7803 0.3732 105.578
12 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.7839 3.4593 2.6790 101.525
View full results

Q1 Group 2

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.3995     106.700
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.5305 0.1310 0.1310 106.490
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'06.5906 0.1911 0.0601 106.393
4 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.6488 0.2493 0.0582 106.300
5 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.6780 0.2785 0.0292 106.254
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'06.6833 0.2838 0.0053 106.245
7 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'06.8010 0.4015 0.1177 106.058
8 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'06.9385 0.5390 0.1375 105.840
9 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'06.9517 0.5522 0.0132 105.820
10 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.0294 0.6299 0.0777 105.697
11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'07.0490 0.6495 0.0196 105.666
12 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.0909 0.6914 0.0419 105.600
13 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'07.5956 1.1961 0.5047 104.812
14 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.6986 1.2991 0.1030 104.652
View full results

Q1 Group 1

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.5593     106.443
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.6600 0.1007 0.1007 106.283
3 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.8246 0.2653 0.1646 106.021
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'07.0130 0.4537 0.1884 105.723
5 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'07.0328 0.4735 0.0198 105.692
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'07.2614 0.7021 0.2286 105.332
7 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'07.2681 0.7088 0.0067 105.322
8 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.3150 0.7557 0.0469 105.248
9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.3957 0.8364 0.0807 105.122
10 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.8796 1.3203 0.4839 104.373
11 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.9105 1.3512 0.0309 104.326
12 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.2970 1.7377 0.3865 103.735
13 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'09.5705 3.0112 1.2735 101.836
View full results
