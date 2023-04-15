Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward’s McLaren fastest from Dixon in FP1
IndyCar / Long Beach Practice report

IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood and Grosjean in FP2

Pato O’Ward led the field in second practice for IndyCar's Grand Prix of Long Beach, but Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood and Romain Grosjean were within one-tenth of the Arrow McLaren driver.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood and Grosjean in FP2

Less than five minutes into the 1h45m session, the red flags were waved after Callum Ilott hit the apex kerbs at Turn 5 before finding the tyre wall in his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry.

Barely three minutes after the session restarted, Rinus VeeKay pulled a wheelie over the same kerb, meeting the same fate in the wall.

When action resumed, it was Scott McLaughlin who first flirted with the 67-second barrier, his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske car lapping in 1m07.0182s.

While team-mate Josef Newgarden was his initial closest challenger, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a Kiwi 1-2, his Honda-powered car just 0.0775s off the top.

With 20 minutes to go, O’Ward, Friday’s pacesetter, was very close, less than a tenth further back, while Kyle Kirkwood led the Andretti Autosport squad in fourth, then went fastest.

However, he was quickly displaced by team-mate Colton Herta, by 0.0775s, who produced a 1m06.6868s, 106.240mph on the 1.968-mile street course.

Felix Rosenqvist got the second Arrow McLaren up to third, before Team Penske’s Will Power slotted ahead, 0.1275 off Herta before O’Ward then lowered the target to 1m06.5273s.

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Newgarden and McLaughlin took turns at knocking him off his pedestal, moving up to second and third respectively.

In the closing 10 minutes, drivers started coming out on Firestone’s green sidewalled alternate compound tyres, with Dixon hitting the top spot with a 1m06.2407s.

However, this was never going to stand, and O’Ward slammed in a 1m05.9982s, which left him just 0.0167s ahead of Kirkwood, who got a nudge around the hairpin by a frustrated Power.

The reigning champion had already smacked a wall broadside, and he wasn’t the only Penske driver to make an error in the closing stages as McLaughlin suffered a spin.

That left Grosjean in third ahead of Herta – who was held up by McLaughlin’s incident – making it three Andretti cars in the top four.

McLaughlin retained fifth ahead of Rosenqvist, while the third Arrow McLaren of Alexander Rossi slithered with brakes locked down the Turn 9 escape road.

Dixon, Ericsson and Alex Palou were in seventh, eighth and ninth for Ganassi ahead of Newgarden, who rounded off the top 10.

Qualifying begins at 8.05pm BST.

Full IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'05.9982     107.348
2 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.0149 0.0167 0.0167 107.321
3 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.0629 0.0647 0.0480 107.243
4 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.1475 0.1493 0.0846 107.106
5 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'06.1870 0.1888 0.0395 107.042
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'06.2332 0.2350 0.0462 106.968
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.2407 0.2425 0.0075 106.955
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.4531 0.4549 0.2124 106.614
9 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.6051 0.6069 0.1520 106.370
10 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'06.6125 0.6143 0.0074 106.358
11 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'06.6288 0.6306 0.0163 106.332
12 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'06.6293 0.6311 0.0005 106.332
13 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'06.7436 0.7454 0.1143 106.150
14 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'06.8138 0.8156 0.0702 106.038
15 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.8226 0.8244 0.0088 106.024
16 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'06.9490 0.9508 0.1264 105.824
17 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'06.9765 0.9783 0.0275 105.780
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.0497 1.0515 0.0732 105.665
19 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.0610 1.0628 0.0113 105.647
20 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'07.0613 1.0631 0.0003 105.647
21 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'07.1325 1.1343 0.0712 105.535
22 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.2649 1.2667 0.1324 105.327
23 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'07.3016 1.3034 0.0367 105.269
24 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.8684 1.8702 0.5668 104.390
25 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.9488 1.9506 0.0804 104.267
26 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.0614 2.0632 0.1126 104.094
27 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'26.3869 20.3887 18.3255 82.012
View full results
shares
comments

IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward’s McLaren fastest from Dixon in FP1
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole

Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar
Long Beach

Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

IndyCar
Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.