Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole
Team owner Michael Andretti said Kyle Kirkwood is "the real deal" after the 24-year-old captured his first ever IndyCar pole at Long Beach.
In an interrupted Q2 segment of qualifying for the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Kirkwood didn’t take fresh tyres for the final run, having been securely in the top six when the red flag fell with a minute to go.
That left him with a fresh set of Firestones for the Fast Six showdown, and he delivered a lap 0.04 seconds faster than closest challenger Marcus Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing entry.
Afterward, Andretti declared: “He's the real deal. Happy for him. He's been a pleasure on the team. We're really excited, really happy for the results.
“Romain [Grosjean, who will roll off third tomorrow] did a great job. Obviously he was on used tyres, Kyle was on new tyres. He put in a really good lap. Really, really happy.”
Kirkwood, who was sensational on the former Road to Indy – Lights, Indy Pro and USF2000 – scoring 31 wins and 18 poles, explained that he needed two flyers in the Fast Six to get his tyres up to temperature.
“One thing about our car is we needed that second lap,” he said. “If we didn't have that second lap, it would have been more of a struggle. I feel like there were a lot of other cars that were able to do it on the first lap. Us not so much. Our car was extremely fast.
“I'm ecstatic, right? Starting in the front of a field in a street course is always super beneficial. That first pole is extremely meaningful to someone. To have it here at Long Beach with such a big crowd is such a cool thing.”
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Kirkwood was asked whether he expected his first pole so soon after switching from AJ Foyt Racing in his rookie season to Andretti, with whom he won the Indy Lights title in 2021.
“I was hopeful it would happen this quickly,” he said. “I was hopeful it would happen at St. Pete. We were extremely fast there.
“Ultimately it's a testament to the team. Andretti Autosport does a phenomenal job…we're in a really good direction. I feel like the car is in a really good spot. For instance, in that entyre qualifying session, I didn't touch a thing – brakes, bars. This is good enough, we can go for the pole like this. That was the case.
“I mean, it just shows how good the team is flowing. It's important weekends like this when you roll out of the trailer well, and I feel like we did… It creates a calmness throughout the team. To have that calmness is super beneficial.”
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy
Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy
Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie
Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.