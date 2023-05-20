Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist produced the fastest run on the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday at 233.947mph.

Charles Bradley
By:
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Rosenqvist set the fastest four-lap average of 233.947mph around the 2.5-mile oval with just over an hour remaining of the six-hour session, boasting a quickest single lap 234.329mph.

“That was a phenomenal run,” he said. “I wasn’t super-happy with my first run, so we trimmed the car out but I had no idea we’d be so quick. That put a smile on my face.”

Alexander Rossi made it a McLaren 1-2, taking full advantage of a favorably-early draw inside the opening 40 minutes to set an average of 233.528mph, with a fastest single-lap of 234.177mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was third quickest with 233.528mph, which he set in much warmer track temperatures in the second hour of the session, following an overnight Honda engine change.

Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) was fourth, ahead of Scott Dixon (CGR) who enjoyed his best run at the warmest part of the day, and was also forced to change his engine overnight.

Tony Kanaan, who starts his final race next weekend, rolled back the years with a 233.347mph effort to make it three McLarens in the top six.

Also making the Fast 12 were Takuma Sato (CGR), Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Marcus Ericsson (CGR), top rookie Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt) and Will Power (Team Penske).

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The battle for the last spot in the Fast 12

The primary target of the six hours of qualifying was to get inside the top 12 positions, allowing drivers to transfer into Sunday’s Fast 12 session to decide the first four rows of the starting grid.

Just after the halfway point of the session, Kanaan’s four-lap average tied to the 10 thousandth of a second at 2m34.7591s with Ed Carpenter for P12. But Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) squeezed ahead of them both with 232.662mph for the vital transfer spot with 90 minutes remaining.

Kanaan’s late flyer of 233.347mph jumped him up to fifth, pushing Kirkwood out and putting Power on the bubble. “I’m too old for this man,” Kanaan quipped.

Carpenter ran again, almost brushing the Turn 4 wall on his way to 232.689mph, but just missed bumping Power. “I had one awkward downshift, but that’s how tight it is,” he rued.

Carpenter will start the Indy 500 from 13th on the grid, ahead of Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood (the fastest Andretti Autosport car), Conor Daly (ECR) and Josef Newgarden (Penske). Positions 13-30 are now set, and these cars won’t run tomorrow.

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The battle to avoid last-chance qualifying

The drama at the bottom of the speed charts revolved around the quartet of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s cars, Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb, and Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing entry as they all toiled to avoid tomorrow’s back row shootout, which decides what driver goes home.

Having switched to team-mate Agustin Canapino’s test car for today, after team boss Ricardo Juncos declared his original car “unsafe”, Ilott dragged himself out of the drop zone at the halfway point of the session with the 27th best run. “Honestly it’s tough, I kinda wanna cry and maybe I did a little bit,” he admitted with relief.

Canapino himself came closest to crashing today, clipping the wall on the exit of Turn 1 hard enough to bend his right-rear suspension. “I had a big understeer with the wind, so my mistake,” said Canapino, who was safely in the field in 26th.

Malukas grabbed 30th with 90 minutes to go, dumping team-mate Robb and the RLL cars of Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey into the danger zone. But Lundgaard responded and bumped him back a few minutes later.

But with 13 minutes remaining, Malukas produced 231.769mph to leap to 23rd and consign Lundgaard into the bottom four with Harvey, Robb and Rahal. One of them will go home at the end of tomorrow.

Lundgaard got the final run of qualifying, but could not improve on his time, which meant Katherine Legge is guaranteed to start the race in 30th spot.

Indianapolis 500 qualifying: Day 1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 2'33.8810     233.947
2 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 2'34.1569 0.2759 0.2759 233.528
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.2432 0.3622 0.0863 233.398
4 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'34.2449 0.3639 0.0017 233.395
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.2584 0.3774 0.0135 233.375
6 Brazil Tony Kanaan Arrow McLaren 2'34.2768 0.3958 0.0184 233.347
7 Japan Takuma Sato United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.2932 0.4122 0.0164 233.322
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 2'34.3394 0.4584 0.0462 233.252
9 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'34.4093 0.5283 0.0699 233.147
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'34.4866 0.6056 0.0773 233.030
11 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'34.6797 0.7987 0.1931 232.739
12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2'34.6932 0.8122 0.0135 232.719
13 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'34.7128 0.8318 0.0196 232.689
14 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2'34.7206 0.8396 0.0078 232.677
15 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 2'34.7311 0.8501 0.0105 232.662
16 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'34.8833 1.0023 0.1522 232.433
17 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2'34.9039 1.0229 0.0206 232.402
18 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 2'35.0837 1.2027 0.1798 232.133
19 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.1744 1.2934 0.0907 231.997
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 2'35.2032 1.3222 0.0288 231.954
21 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.2055 1.3245 0.0023 231.951
22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 2'35.2539 1.3729 0.0484 231.878
23 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 2'35.3270 1.4460 0.0731 231.769
24 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 2'35.3857 1.5047 0.0587 231.682
25 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 2'35.4083 1.5273 0.0226 231.648
26 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.6061 1.7251 0.1978 231.353
27 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 2'35.6287 1.7477 0.0226 231.320
28 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 2'35.7212 1.8402 0.0925 231.182
29 United States R.C. Enerson Abel Motorsports 2'35.7574 1.8764 0.0362 231.129
30 United Kingdom Katherine Legge United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'35.7971 1.9161 0.0397 231.070
31 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'35.8067 1.9257 0.0096 231.056
32 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.4549 2.5739 0.6482 230.098
33 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 2'36.5526 2.6716 0.0977 229.955
34 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'37.5311 3.6501 0.9785 228.526
View full results
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
