Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2
Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist produced the fastest run on the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday at 233.947mph.
Rosenqvist set the fastest four-lap average of 233.947mph around the 2.5-mile oval with just over an hour remaining of the six-hour session, boasting a quickest single lap 234.329mph.
“That was a phenomenal run,” he said. “I wasn’t super-happy with my first run, so we trimmed the car out but I had no idea we’d be so quick. That put a smile on my face.”
Alexander Rossi made it a McLaren 1-2, taking full advantage of a favorably-early draw inside the opening 40 minutes to set an average of 233.528mph, with a fastest single-lap of 234.177mph.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was third quickest with 233.528mph, which he set in much warmer track temperatures in the second hour of the session, following an overnight Honda engine change.
Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) was fourth, ahead of Scott Dixon (CGR) who enjoyed his best run at the warmest part of the day, and was also forced to change his engine overnight.
Tony Kanaan, who starts his final race next weekend, rolled back the years with a 233.347mph effort to make it three McLarens in the top six.
Also making the Fast 12 were Takuma Sato (CGR), Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Marcus Ericsson (CGR), top rookie Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt) and Will Power (Team Penske).
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
The battle for the last spot in the Fast 12
The primary target of the six hours of qualifying was to get inside the top 12 positions, allowing drivers to transfer into Sunday’s Fast 12 session to decide the first four rows of the starting grid.
Just after the halfway point of the session, Kanaan’s four-lap average tied to the 10 thousandth of a second at 2m34.7591s with Ed Carpenter for P12. But Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) squeezed ahead of them both with 232.662mph for the vital transfer spot with 90 minutes remaining.
Kanaan’s late flyer of 233.347mph jumped him up to fifth, pushing Kirkwood out and putting Power on the bubble. “I’m too old for this man,” Kanaan quipped.
Carpenter ran again, almost brushing the Turn 4 wall on his way to 232.689mph, but just missed bumping Power. “I had one awkward downshift, but that’s how tight it is,” he rued.
Carpenter will start the Indy 500 from 13th on the grid, ahead of Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood (the fastest Andretti Autosport car), Conor Daly (ECR) and Josef Newgarden (Penske). Positions 13-30 are now set, and these cars won’t run tomorrow.
Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
The battle to avoid last-chance qualifying
The drama at the bottom of the speed charts revolved around the quartet of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s cars, Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb, and Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing entry as they all toiled to avoid tomorrow’s back row shootout, which decides what driver goes home.
Having switched to team-mate Agustin Canapino’s test car for today, after team boss Ricardo Juncos declared his original car “unsafe”, Ilott dragged himself out of the drop zone at the halfway point of the session with the 27th best run. “Honestly it’s tough, I kinda wanna cry and maybe I did a little bit,” he admitted with relief.
Canapino himself came closest to crashing today, clipping the wall on the exit of Turn 1 hard enough to bend his right-rear suspension. “I had a big understeer with the wind, so my mistake,” said Canapino, who was safely in the field in 26th.
Malukas grabbed 30th with 90 minutes to go, dumping team-mate Robb and the RLL cars of Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey into the danger zone. But Lundgaard responded and bumped him back a few minutes later.
But with 13 minutes remaining, Malukas produced 231.769mph to leap to 23rd and consign Lundgaard into the bottom four with Harvey, Robb and Rahal. One of them will go home at the end of tomorrow.
Lundgaard got the final run of qualifying, but could not improve on his time, which meant Katherine Legge is guaranteed to start the race in 30th spot.
Indianapolis 500 qualifying: Day 1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|2'33.8810
|233.947
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.1569
|0.2759
|0.2759
|233.528
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2432
|0.3622
|0.0863
|233.398
|4
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'34.2449
|0.3639
|0.0017
|233.395
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2584
|0.3774
|0.0135
|233.375
|6
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.2768
|0.3958
|0.0184
|233.347
|7
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2932
|0.4122
|0.0164
|233.322
|8
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.3394
|0.4584
|0.0462
|233.252
|9
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.4093
|0.5283
|0.0699
|233.147
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.4866
|0.6056
|0.0773
|233.030
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.6797
|0.7987
|0.1931
|232.739
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|2'34.6932
|0.8122
|0.0135
|232.719
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'34.7128
|0.8318
|0.0196
|232.689
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|2'34.7206
|0.8396
|0.0078
|232.677
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|2'34.7311
|0.8501
|0.0105
|232.662
|16
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'34.8833
|1.0023
|0.1522
|232.433
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|2'34.9039
|1.0229
|0.0206
|232.402
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|2'35.0837
|1.2027
|0.1798
|232.133
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.1744
|1.2934
|0.0907
|231.997
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|2'35.2032
|1.3222
|0.0288
|231.954
|21
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.2055
|1.3245
|0.0023
|231.951
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|2'35.2539
|1.3729
|0.0484
|231.878
|23
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|2'35.3270
|1.4460
|0.0731
|231.769
|24
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|2'35.3857
|1.5047
|0.0587
|231.682
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|2'35.4083
|1.5273
|0.0226
|231.648
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.6061
|1.7251
|0.1978
|231.353
|27
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|2'35.6287
|1.7477
|0.0226
|231.320
|28
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|2'35.7212
|1.8402
|0.0925
|231.182
|29
|R.C. Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|2'35.7574
|1.8764
|0.0362
|231.129
|30
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'35.7971
|1.9161
|0.0397
|231.070
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'35.8067
|1.9257
|0.0096
|231.056
|32
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'36.4549
|2.5739
|0.6482
|230.098
|33
|Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|2'36.5526
|2.6716
|0.0977
|229.955
|34
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'37.5311
|3.6501
|0.9785
|228.526
|View full results
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year
Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
Palou labels Texas IndyCar drive his best yet on an oval
Palou labels Texas IndyCar drive his best yet on an oval Palou labels Texas IndyCar drive his best yet on an oval
Latest news
Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt
Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt
Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix
Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix
McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion
McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion
Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2
Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2 Supercars Tasmania: Brown dominates finale after Sweeney triumphs in Race 2
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.