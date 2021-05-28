Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP Next / VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indianapolis 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more

By:

Known as the “greatest spectacle in racing”, the Indianapolis 500 is renowned for close racing in excess of 220mph with drivers just inches apart for 500 miles. But how many cars race, for how long does it last and has there ever been a race without a caution?

Indianapolis 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more

When is the Indy 500?

The 2021 Indy 500 will take place on Sunday 30 May, 2021. This marks a return to its traditional Memorial Day Weekend running, following the postponement of last year’s race to August. 

How many laps and miles is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 covers a total of 500 miles – hence the name. The drivers cover that distance by doing 200 laps of the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval circuit.

Why is Indianapolis Motor Speedway called “The Brickyard”?

The IMS circuit has a long history, having first opened its gates on 12 August 1909. The circuit was a mix of gravel, limestone, tar and oil when it first opened, which proved to be a tremendously dangerous mix for a race track; five people – one driver, two mechanics and two spectators – were killed in the first week of its opening. 

Following the fatalities, track owner Carl Fisher completely resurfaced the track with bricks.

Over the years the bricks gave way to asphalt and in 1961 the track was completely sealed-surface, save for 36 inches of bricks which remain on the start-finish line to this day. 

Takuma Sato and his RLL team kiss the bricks after winning the 2020 Indy 500

Takuma Sato and his RLL team kiss the bricks after winning the 2020 Indy 500

Photo by: Motorsport Images

How long does the Indy 500 last?

The Indy 500 usually lasts around three hours, though this can vary depending on how many cautions are needed. The quickest Indy 500 was in 2014, when Tony Kanaan took victory in just 2 hours and 40 minutes, while the slowest race was in 1981, when Bobby Unser crossed the line first after 3 hours and 35 minutes amid acrimonious circumstances.

Archive: The confusing aftermath of Unser's 1981 Indy win

That result was unusually slow however, owing to a number of incidents. The slowest race of the last ten years was in 2017, when Takuma Sato won in 3 hours and 13 minutes.

Where is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is in Indianapolis, Indiana. While it’s most famous for the racing circuit, the track also has an 18-hole golf course, with four of those holes sitting in the infield of the circuit. Indy's first competitive event, however, was a gas-powered balloon race in 1909!

How many cars race in the Indy 500?

The entry list is capped at 33 cars for the Indy 500. The 33-car limit was originally devised in 1911, and was calculated by determining that a safe distance between equally-spread cars would be 400 feet – thereby allowing 33 cars on the 2.5-mile track. This figure has only changed twice since 1934, as 35 cars started both the 1979 and 1997 editions.

1979 Indianapolis 500

1979 Indianapolis 500

Photo by: Indycar Series

Has there ever been a caution-free Indy 500?

No – there has always been a caution during the Indy 500. The 2014 running of the race did see the longest caution-free period though, with the field completing 149 consecutive laps of the 200 lap race before the caution flag flew (which was prompted by Charlie Kimball crashing in Turn 2).

How many Indy 500s have there been?

2021 will be the 105th Indy 500, with the first one having occurred in 1911. Since then there have only been six years without an Indy 500 – 1917-18 (missed due to World War 1) and 1942-45 (missed due to World War 2).

Why can’t people in Indianapolis watch the Indy 500 on TV?

Something that people outside of Indiana might not be aware of is the blackout of the Indy 500 in its hometown. This is done to try and get people to go to buy one of the estimated 300,000-plus tickets and watch it live, rather than watch it at home.

Only four times in the race’s 104 year history have people in Indianapolis been able to watch the race from home – 1949, 1950, 2016, and in 2020 when tickets weren’t on sale. With the 2021 edition only hosting 135,000 fans (about 40% capacity) the blackout will be lifted again. 

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport Honda

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

Previous article

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

Next article

VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter

VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author Tom Jeffries

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

1d
2
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

14h
3
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

13h
4
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

20h
5
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
Latest news
Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day
INDY

Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day

9h
VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
INDY

VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter

12h
Indianapolis 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more
INDY

Indianapolis 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more

17h
Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP
INDY

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

18h
Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
INDY

Podcast: Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again

May 27, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

More
Tom Jeffries
F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more Indy 500
IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

How many women have raced in Le Mans before and have they won?
WEC

How many women have raced in Le Mans before and have they won?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day

VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter

Indianapolis 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more
IndyCar IndyCar

Indianapolis 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.