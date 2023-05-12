Subscribe
Previous / The power behind Honda’s American dreams Next / IndyCar Indy GP: Palou tops second practice, Rahal Letterman Lanigan shines again
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Practice report

IndyCar Indy GP: O’Ward leads first practice as Rahal Letterman Lanigan star

Pato O’Ward put his Arrow McLaren at the top of the times in first practice on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team appeared in sparkling form.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Inevitably the rookies hit the track first, using their extra set of Firestone primaries, but then it was the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team who sprung to the fore, with first Christian Lundgaard and then Jack Harvey hitting the top of the times.

Harvey, who scored his only IndyCar podium on the 2.439-mile road course in 2019, lapped the course in 1m10.4121s, an average speed of 124.700mph.

Harvey’s time was shaded by 2021 champion Alex Palou in Chip Ganassi Racing’s #10 and then CGR’s six-time champ Scott Dixon, but he remained third.

Palou lowered his time on primaries to 1m10.2689. Behind Harvey was 2021 IMS roadcourse winner Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing, chased by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

With 12 minutes to go, the times started to tumble as drivers tried out their sets of Firestone alternates, with Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren sandwiching the RLL cars of Lundgaard and Harvey, chased by Power and VeeKay. O’Ward’s benchmark was 1m09.4981s, an average of 126.340mph.

Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Ericsson bounced into the top six with five minutes remaining, while Alex Palou went third fastest.

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

McLaughlin improved to fourth, as team-mate Newgarden was late leaving on reds due to an apparent clutch problem.

Colton Herta was unable to set a representative time, as his new Honda unit started smoking on his first installation lap at the start of the session and he returned to the garage. The team just got him out for another installation lap in the final two minutes.

Second practice begins at 6pm BST.

IndyCar Indy GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'09.4981     126.340
2 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'09.4988 0.0007 0.0007 126.339
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.5213 0.0232 0.0225 126.298
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'09.5465 0.0484 0.0252 126.252
5 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'09.5976 0.0995 0.0511 126.160
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'09.7152 0.2171 0.1176 125.947
7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.7706 0.2725 0.0554 125.847
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.7811 0.2830 0.0105 125.828
9 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'09.9494 0.4513 0.1683 125.525
10 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'09.9595 0.4614 0.0101 125.507
11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.9771 0.4790 0.0176 125.475
12 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.9802 0.4821 0.0031 125.470
13 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.0010 0.5029 0.0208 125.432
14 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.0138 0.5157 0.0128 125.410
15 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'10.0681 0.5700 0.0543 125.312
16 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.0800 0.5819 0.0119 125.291
17 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'10.1417 0.6436 0.0617 125.181
18 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'10.1975 0.6994 0.0558 125.081
19 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'10.2324 0.7343 0.0349 125.019
20 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'10.3928 0.8947 0.1604 124.734
21 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'10.4085 0.9104 0.0157 124.707
22 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.4150 0.9169 0.0065 124.695
23 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'10.5015 1.0034 0.0865 124.542
24 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'10.6467 1.1486 0.1452 124.286
25 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'10.7691 1.2710 0.1224 124.071
26 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'10.9736 1.4755 0.2045 123.714
27 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport        
View full results
shares
comments

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou tops second practice, Rahal Letterman Lanigan shines again
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole

IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MGP MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

F1 Formula 1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

F1 Formula 1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe