Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash
Nolan Siegel put a pause on Fast Friday practice at the Indianapolis 500 after a crash that also saw him briefly get airborne.
The 19-year-old Californian was in the midst of a third lap during a simulation qualifying run when his #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda snapped around and hit the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2.
After making contact with the wall, the back of the car the began to lift and it skated down the backstretch on the left side before coming to a stop in the middle of the track.
"I don't know [what happened] to be honest," said a bewildered Siegel after being checked and released from the infield medical centre. "I'll have to look at it closer. I had one snap of oversteer that I caught and then turned back in and spun, and I'm not exactly sure why.
Siegel, who currently runs full-time in Indy NXT and is vying for his second start in the IndyCar Series, was able to walk away from the accident after receiving assistance – due to car positioning and the aeroscreen – from the accident. There were some patch work needed to the track where the suspension of Siegel's car dug into the surface.
The incident happened roughly 90 minutes into the day, with Siegel only running 15 laps with a best of 229.813mph to put him 28th.
He becomes the third driver to crash this week, with Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist and Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, involved in separate incidents on Thursday’s running.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
F2 veteran Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race
Latest news
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments