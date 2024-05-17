Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash

The 19-year-old Californian was in the midst of a third lap during a simulation qualifying run when his #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda snapped around and hit the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2.

After making contact with the wall, the back of the car the began to lift and it skated down the backstretch on the left side before coming to a stop in the middle of the track.

"I don't know [what happened] to be honest," said a bewildered Siegel after being checked and released from the infield medical centre. "I'll have to look at it closer. I had one snap of oversteer that I caught and then turned back in and spun, and I'm not exactly sure why.

After seeing the replay, he added: "Feel bad for the team that's been working so hard for so long for this and just kind of threw it away. So not at all happy about that one. But, we'll move forward and see if we can get back out and qualify for the race tomorrow."

Siegel added: "We're probably going to have go back to the spare car and we don't know exactly where that's going to be. I'll look into what I can do differently. I'm fine. I feel like I can go back out and we'll have a chance at making the race at least, but certainly a setback we didn't need so my apologies to everyone."