All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash

Nolan Siegel put a pause on Fast Friday practice at the Indianapolis 500 after a crash that also saw him briefly get airborne.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

The 19-year-old Californian was in the midst of a third lap during a simulation qualifying run when his #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda snapped around and hit the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2.

After making contact with the wall, the back of the car the began to lift and it skated down the backstretch on the left side before coming to a stop in the middle of the track.

 

"I don't know [what happened] to be honest," said a bewildered Siegel after being checked and released from the infield medical centre. "I'll have to look at it closer. I had one snap of oversteer that I caught and then turned back in and spun, and I'm not exactly sure why. 

After seeing the replay, he added: "Feel bad for the team that's been working so hard for so long for this and just kind of threw it away. So not at all happy about that one. But, we'll move forward and see if we can get back out and qualify for the race tomorrow."
Siegel added: "We're probably going to have go back to the spare car and we don't know exactly where that's going to be. I'll look into what I can do differently. I'm fine. I feel like I can go back out and we'll have a chance at making the race at least, but certainly a setback we didn't need so my apologies to everyone."

Siegel, who currently runs full-time in Indy NXT and is vying for his second start in the IndyCar Series, was able to walk away from the accident after receiving assistance – due to car positioning and the aeroscreen – from the accident. There were some patch work needed to the track where the suspension of Siegel's car dug into the surface.

 

The incident happened roughly 90 minutes into the day, with Siegel only running 15 laps with a best of 229.813mph to put him 28th.

 

He becomes the third driver to crash this week, with Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist and Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, involved in separate incidents on Thursday’s running.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'
Next article Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'
Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
F2 veteran Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

F2 veteran Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
F2 veteran Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race

Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race

IndyCar
Long Beach
Dale Coyne Racing retains Harvey for Long Beach IndyCar race

Latest news

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe