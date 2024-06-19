Arrow McLaren: Pourchaire "didn't do anything wrong" before call to sign Siegel

Tony Kanaan says Theo Pourchaire "didn't do anything wrong" to warrant being dropped from Arrow McLaren's IndyCar roster for the remainder of 2024 after it moved to sign Nolan Siegel.

Pourchaire was revealed one month ago as the primary driver for the team's #6 entry for rest of the season (with the exception of the Indianapolis 500) after impressing as a substitute for the injured David Malukas.

But following Arrow McLaren's announcement on Tuesday that it has signed Siegel to a multi-year deal, which begins this weekend at Laguna Seca, the 2023 Formula 2 champion now faces uncertainty having curtailed a planned season of Super Formula to make his IndyCar switch.

Arrow McLaren sporting director Kanaan said: “He didn't do anything wrong.

“It was just a situation. It was a call that we had to make.

“It wasn't personal. It wasn't because of his performance, he's done whatever he could do.

“He wasn't happy, but he understood.”

Team principal Gavin Ward explained the timing of the decision was more about not missing out on 19-year-old Siegel, who won the LMP2 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours last weekend.

Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

The American was called up by Juncos Hollinger Racing to replace Augustin Canapino at Road America earlier this month, and has gained experience in a partial campaign Dale Coyne Racing alongside his main programme in the Indy NXT championship.

“Obviously, we had announced at Theo for the remainder of the year and at the time, that was with the options available,” said Ward.

“With Nolan being a hot prospect, one of the hottest prospects on the up and coming side for IndyCar and the North American racing scene, I'd be lying if I said we haven't been looking at him for a while.

“At the time that we put Theo in the car, Nolan was committed to his Indy NXT season, so with the clashes there and with his limited program with Coyne, a full season didn't look like it was on the cards.

“With the developments and him making the choice to sort of step away from the NXT season at Road America, that brought this forward in a hurry.

“And while we were looking at a 2025 commitment, became pretty clear that the logical thing to do, although not the easiest decision - easy when you put it into logic speak, I'd say, maybe not the easiest emotionally - was to fast forward and get him in the car as soon as possible so we could next year hit the ground running.”

After Callum Ilott began the season in the Malukas car at St, Petersburg, his contractual commitments with Jota in the World Endurance Championship created an opportunity for Sauber Formula 1 reserve Pourchaire.

He showed enough potential for Arrow Mclaren to terminate its deal Malukas, who has resurfaced at Meyer Shank Racing as a replacement for Tom Blomqvist, but has been dropped just three races since being declared the team’s choice for the rest of 2024.

#6: Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Despite only running five of the seven of the points-paying races, Pourchaire climbed to 21st in the championship standings and only 25 points behind leading Rookie of the Year candidate Linus Lundqvist in 18th.

With Patricio O’Ward and Siegel locked in for two of its three confirmed seats in 2025, only Alexander Rossi’s future in the #7 entry has yet to be determined.

When asked by Autosport if Pourchaire is not under consideration to return next year, Ward replied: “No, I don't think that's the case”.

Ward added that “the real goal with this change is seeking stability that the team needs” which he said “can hopefully stop the merry-go-round”.

“Frankly, it gives us the first opportunity we've had in a while to be proactive rather than reactive in how we go about filling the seat for the #6 car,” he said.

“This isn't a kneejerk reaction. This has been a strategic thing ongoing.

“Once we've kind of zoned in on the commitment for 2025, it became very logical to fast forward and just get Nolan in the car right away to be best prepared for that point.”