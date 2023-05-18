Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

Ericsson lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 39.1974s, at a speed of 229.607mph in his Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing car.

He led fellow Indy 500 victors Scott Dixon (his Ganassi team-mate), Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing) and Team Penske’s Will Power in the six-hour session.

Teams started the day in qualifying trim in perfect weather conditions, with Ericsson setting the early pace at 226.930mph, his CGR-Honda running behind a trio of Arrow McLaren Chevys.

McLaren’s Alexander Rossi took P1 for a moment with 227.713mph before another Ganassi driver Alex Palou – who was running behind those four cars – pipped him with 227.718mph.

Ericsson then produced his huge lap of 229.607mph in the tow after 45 minutes, with McLaren’s Pato O’Ward going P2 with 227.734mph.

Teams then focused on race runs for the majority of the afternoon, although Dixon leapt up to P2 on 229.186mph when he got a good tow with a couple of hours remaining. Conor Daly moved to third for Ed Carpenter Racing at 228.215mph, in front of yesterday’s pacesetter Takuma Sato (CGR).

As the final ‘Happy Hour’ unfolded, the cars packed up once more to give strong tows. Pagenaud jumped to P3 with 228.681mph, ahead of Will Power’s 228.577mph – the latter the fastest Chevrolet-powered runner among a Honda-packed top five.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

But nobody else was able to get into the 229mph bracket to rival Ganassi’s top two. Colton Herta took fifth place for Andretti Autosport at 228.240mph, ahead of Daly, Sato, O’Ward, Palou and Rossi.

Like yesterday’s session, there were very little incidents to report apart from O’Ward almost getting taken out by RC Enerson (Abel Motorsports), who veered off the track onto the apron at racing speed before Turn 1 and into the pitlane exit, just as the McLaren driver was leaving. Fortunately, no contact was made – but it was reported that Enerson had lost contact with his spotter.

O’Ward said: “I’m sure he didn’t do it on purpose but that was definitely a close one! Exiting pitlane I was not expecting that. He must’ve seen me, and I know these oval cars are difficult to stop, but that could’ve been nasty for sure.”

In the no-tow charts, Ericsson set a late 224.414mph to lead Power (224.283mph) and Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) on 224.277mph.

Practice resumes on Friday in Indy at noon, local time, for another six hours of running. Fast Friday, as it is known, sees the BorgWarner turbos common to the Honda and Chevrolet engines get wound up from 1.3-bar boost to 1.5-bar, a level at which they’ll remain until the end of qualifying on Sunday evening.

P # Name FTime Gap Interval Speed (mph) Engine 1 8 Marcus Ericsson 39.1974 39.1974 --.---- 229.607 Honda 2 9 Scott Dixon 39.2694 0.0720 0.0720 229.186 Honda 3 60 Simon Pagenaud 39.3562 0.1588 0.0868 228.681 Honda 4 12 Will Power 39.3740 0.1766 0.0178 228.577 Chevy 5 26 Colton Herta 39.4321 0.2347 0.0581 228.240 Honda 6 20 Conor Daly 39.4365 0.2391 0.0044 228.215 Chevy 7 11 Takuma Sato 39.5052 0.3078 0.0687 227.818 Honda 8 5 Pato O'Ward 39.5198 0.3224 0.0146 227.734 Chevy 9 10 Alex Palou 39.5225 0.3251 0.0027 227.718 Honda 10 7 Alexander Rossi 39.5234 0.3260 0.0009 227.713 Chevy 11 14 Santino Ferrucci 39.5561 0.3587 0.0327 227.525 Chevy 12 15 Graham Rahal 39.6523 0.4549 0.0962 226.973 Honda 13 66 Tony Kanaan 39.6790 0.4816 0.0267 226.820 Chevy 14 27 Kyle Kirkwood 39.7015 0.5041 0.0225 226.692 Honda 15 78 Agustin Canapino 39.7091 0.5117 0.0076 226.648 Chevy 16 6 Felix Rosenqvist 39.7189 0.5215 0.0098 226.592 Chevy 17 98 Marco Andretti 39.7239 0.5265 0.0050 226.564 Honda 18 06 Helio Castroneves 39.7357 0.5383 0.0118 226.497 Honda 19 51 Sting Ray Robb 39.7512 0.5538 0.0155 226.408 Honda 20 2 Josef Newgarden 39.8207 0.6233 0.0695 226.013 Chevy 21 30 Jack Harvey 39.8281 0.6307 0.0074 225.971 Honda 22 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay 39.8317 0.6343 0.0036 225.951 Chevy 23 18 David Malukas 39.8340 0.6366 0.0023 225.938 Honda 24 3 Scott McLaughlin 39.8398 0.6424 0.0058 225.905 Chevy 25 28 Romain Grosjean 39.8433 0.6459 0.0035 225.885 Honda 26 55 Benjamin Pedersen 39.9234 0.7260 0.0801 225.432 Chevy 27 45 Christian Lundgaard 39.9698 0.7724 0.0464 225.170 Honda 28 50 RC Enerson 39.9801 0.7827 0.0103 225.112 Chevy 29 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 39.9913 0.7939 0.0112 225.049 Honda 30 21 Rinus VeeKay 39.9950 0.7976 0.0037 225.028 Chevy 31 33 Ed Carpenter 40.0167 0.8193 0.0217 224.906 Chevy 32 77 Callum Ilott 40.0486 0.8512 0.0319 224.727 Chevy 33 24 Stefan Wilson 40.0582 0.8608 0.0096 224.673 Chevy 34 44 Katherine Legge 40.1905 0.9931 0.1323 223.934 Honda