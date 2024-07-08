All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Mid-Ohio

How Herta beat Ericsson for top Andretti IndyCar spot at Mid-Ohio

Behind podium trio O’Ward, Palou and McLaughlin, an intra-Andretti duel was settled by last-stint tyre choice at Mid-Ohio

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Andretti Global team-mates Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson found themselves flip-flopping fourth place between them in IndyCar's race at Mid-Ohio as their tyre strategies split in the closing stages.

Herta started fourth ahead of Ericsson, who lost fifth place to a lunging Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) at the first corner, the Kiwi then also trying his luck to pass Herta on the outside of Turn 5 but got repelled.

McLaughlin overcut Herta at the opening round of pitstops to grab the final spot on the podium, while Ericsson had to fend off the advances of Christian Rasmussen’s Ed Carpenter Racing machine.

On a fresh set of the softer alternate tyres, Ericsson then carved into Herta’s advantage over him, as Colton struggled more on his new red-walled rubber. Although Ericsson got by before the final round of pitstops, his gamble on a set of used softs for the final stint backfired, as Herta’s fresh primaries proved the better choice and Colton repassed him to claim fourth.

“It was a bit of a strange race with the pace,” Ericsson told NBC. “We were struggling on the first stint, and then the car came alive in the second stint, lapping half a second quicker than the guys ahead and making up a lot of time.

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“I got stuck a bit for a while behind Colton, which cost us some race time, but eventually we got by. For the last stint we went for used reds – because it was so good on the new reds – but we couldn’t get the used ones to hold on, so that gamble didn’t really work out, and I had to let Colton back past there on the last stint.

“I was getting massive vibrations and it’s really hard to drive when you can barely see down the straight! I had Alex [Rossi] and Christian [Lundgaard] all over my mirrors, so it was a bit of a challenge at the end, and I had to push really hard to keep them behind.

“A race with many ups and downs but still happy with a top-five finish on a really solid weekend for us.”

From his side, Herta reported: “Our car was fast but we didn’t quite have the speed of the top three, so I’m happy with fourth. The pitstops were awesome and the strategy was great but we were just missing that last little bit of speed to crack into the top three.”

He also pronounced himself pleased with the debut of IndyCar’s new hybrid power unit, which provided an extra power boost of 60bhp on every lap.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, start

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, start

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“We wanted a clean and reliable race from the power unit and we really checked all the boxes we wanted to from that side,” he said. “We’re still learning, and we’re still trying to optimise it.”

Read Also:

IndyCar moves on to Iowa this weekend for a double-header event, the first oval races for the new powertrain.

“We were fastest when we tested there, so that’s a really good showing for us, but it’s a lot of unknowns still,” Herta added. “With the surface change we don’t know how much difference that’s going to be, will it open up Lane 2 or not, what the downforce level will be and how the tyres are going to react to that.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar president Frye praises “good first weekend” for hybrid despite Dixon woe

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
F1 British GP results: Lewis Hamilton scores record-breaking win

F1 British GP results: Lewis Hamilton scores record-breaking win

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP results: Lewis Hamilton scores record-breaking win
Why IndyCar won’t go down an all-electric route

Why IndyCar won’t go down an all-electric route

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Why IndyCar won’t go down an all-electric route
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Colton Herta
More from
Colton Herta
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

IndyCar
Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: British GP review

Autosport Podcast: British GP review

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Autosport Podcast: British GP review
Hulkenberg: Haas in fight to be fifth-fastest team in F1

Hulkenberg: Haas in fight to be fifth-fastest team in F1

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Hulkenberg: Haas in fight to be fifth-fastest team in F1
Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"

Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"
The verdict on IndyCar’s hybrid engine debut

The verdict on IndyCar’s hybrid engine debut

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
The verdict on IndyCar’s hybrid engine debut

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe