Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year
NASCAR Cup superstar Kyle Larson says he’s “excited and little bit nervous” over his Indy 500 debut next year, while visiting practice at Indianapolis today.
Larson will race Arrow McLaren’s fourth Chevrolet-powered car, with support from his NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, alongside the squad’s regular roster of drivers in the 2024 Indy 500.
The 2021 Cup champion says it’s been his “dream” to contest the event and will also run NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte later that day.
“It probably still won’t seem real until I get behind the wheel of a car,” Larson told NBC Peacock from the Arrow McLaren pits. “Just happy to be here, it’s the only day I can get here this year, so I’m just trying to soak in as much knowledge as I can and continually better prepare myself for next season.
“I want to do a really good job and I feel like the opportunity is there with a great team and all its resources. The opportunity is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, I just felt that the timing was right to live out a dream of mine, my dad’s and Jeff Gordon’s and even Rick Hendrick’s.
“I just wanna do a good job, I wanna obviously win the race too. I know how hard it is, so I’m going to keep my expectations realistic, because these are the greatest IndyCar drivers in the world, and I’ve never raced one!
“If I prepare right, study and focus, then I can do a good job. So I’m just excited and little bit nervous, I guess.”
Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Larson revealed that his test programme hasn’t yet been set, but that he wants to get his first IndyCar running before the end of the year.
“I don’t know when that will be exactly, I haven’t heard of a date anyway,” he said. “So, I don’t know about simulator or anything because I know they’ve been so busy getting prepared for this year’s Indy 500.
“Once we get through these next couple of weeks, we’ll get more focus on my schedule and plans. I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes right now, I know how big this week is.”
Larson attended the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today with Hendrick Motorsports’ vice-chairman Jeff Gordon, who will oversee his charge’s Indy project.
“Kyle has always made it clear that he wanted to get behind the wheel of an IndyCar to do the Indy 500, and we’re here to learn all we can to plan logistically and for whatever he needs from a competition standpoint,” said Gordon.
“I gotta say, having Tony Kanaan in the fourth [Arrow McLaren] car this year is a huge, huge help for what we’re going to have next year. He’s super competitive and such a great guy, he’s so open to helping out Kyle for this effort and we’re fortunate to be collaborating with Arrow McLaren and Chevrolet and I can’t wait for what’s to come.
“It takes a lot to do this race, and it’ll be even harder not being in the car all year long, but I like our chances with who we’re partnering up with.”
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Larson wins after late pass on Logano
NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Larson wins after late pass on Logano NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Larson wins after late pass on Logano
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
Palou labels Texas IndyCar drive his best yet on an oval
Palou labels Texas IndyCar drive his best yet on an oval Palou labels Texas IndyCar drive his best yet on an oval
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Latest news
Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”
Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe” Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.