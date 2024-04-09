Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing

Legge will drive DCR’s Rick Ware Racing-partnered No. 51 Honda, which was campaigned by Colin Braun in last month's St. Petersburg season-opener, in her fourth attempt at the Indy 500.

In Legge's most recent appearance last year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 10 years after her previous outing in 2013, she set the fastest one-lap (231.627 mph) and four-lap (231.070 mph) qualification speeds for a woman in the event's history.

A regular in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the Gradient Racing Acura team in the GTD class, Legge previously raced for Coyne in the 2007 Champ Car season prior to the reunification with the Indy Racing League.

That season, her second in Champ Car after switching from PKV Racing, she recorded a best of sixth in the Las Vegas GP in the Panoz DP01.

Legge, who recorded a best Indy 500 finish of 22nd on her event debut in 2012, will carry primary sponsorship from e.l.f. Cosmetics.

“I’m honoured to be back at the 500 to represent such a groundbreaking and historic effort put forward by e.l.f.,” said Legge, who became only the ninth woman to qualify for the Indy 500.

“e.l.f. is truly changing the face of motorsports by lifting women up and challenging norms. Janet Guthrie set the stage for this type of moment back in the ‘70s and I’m honoured to carry it forward with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR this year.

“When I was nine years old, I decided I wanted to be a race car driver, and I never would have dreamed a beauty brand would one day be my primary sponsor in the Indy 500.

“Together with DCR, Honda, and e.l.f., we will truly empower women who are breaking barriers, pushing boundaries, and testing the limits by giving them the confidence and a path towards realising their dreams, whatever they may be!”

Legge previously raced for Coyne during the 2007 Champ Car season Photo by: Anthony Kent / Motorsport Images

“We’re pleased to welcome Katherine back to our team after all these years,” said team owner Dale Coyne.

“She’s had a good career since she first drove for us in 2007 and we can’t wait to start working with her again for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“We’re also excited to be part of this historic partnership with e.l.f. at the Indy 500. We look forward to working with them and making them proud in May.”

Legge demonstrated her trailblazing credentials on her switch to racing in the US in 2005, becoming the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America when she took victory in an Atlantic Championship round in 2005 at Long Beach.

Legge will be honored later this month by being the first female inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame.