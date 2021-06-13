Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat
IndyCar / Detroit News

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit

By:

Both Colton Herta and Graham Rahal expressed surprise at how easily Detroit IndyCar Race 2 winner Pato O’Ward overtook them at the restarts, but Alex Palou believes he knows what is happening.

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit

O’Ward’s Arrow McLarens SP surged forward on the last two restarts, passing Scott Dixon, Rahal, Palou, Herta and eventually Josef Newgarden to claim an impressive victory.

Herta, who lost third to Palou after trying to retaliate on O’Ward and made a slight error at Turn 3, said after the race that he was disappointed as he “had a fast car” but lost out in the final two restarts.

“We could definitely find some stuff to make the car a little better on restarts. Whatever Pato and the Schmidt guys have is really good. We need to work up towards that," Herta said.

“The car was fantastic and we were so fast, I would imagine we were one of, or the fastest car on the track most of the time. It felt wonderful. Full credit to the team, the stops were amazing and the strategy was perfect. It put us in the best position to win with Newgarden on the red [softer tyres] at the end, but unfortunately I didn’t get it done.”

Rahal added: “Pato did a wonderful job – but the Schmidt McLaren [sic] cars are always just so fast on restarts. We just have to figure out how they’re generating this tyre temperature when the rest of us seem to not. It’s a massive difference as everyone can see.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Palou, who finished third, believes that O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP car is set up to turn the tyres on rapidly, but he also pays a price for it.

“I think it's basically what we've been seeing all year, that they were able to switch the tyres on in one lap, and that's why they get so many poles – well, he’s got two, and he's always up there on qualifying.

“But that's also why he had to do an extra [tyre] stop in Indy road course, in St. Pete. There's a compromise, right?

“It worked really good this weekend, and we need to find that compromise, but we think we know what it is now. Not before, but now. So we're going to try, and if we can get that right, it's going to be really fun.”

Read Also:

But Palou also paid tribute to O’Ward’s approach to racing.

“I think he's really aggressive but really a good aggressiveness. He's not crazy. He doesn't dive bomb from like 50 metres away, so he's really good,” he said.

“You know when he's behind and he has a better car that he's going to overtake you. I think we've been really good on overtaking, as well. But the thing is if there's a driver that can switch on the tyres because of driving skills or because of the set-up, then that driver looks outstanding compared to all others.

“I think he overtook like six cars in two laps – that's crazy! We were all fighting against the walls, not trying to spin or to crash and he was like running fast times.”

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat

Previous article

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

10h
2
IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit

49min
3
Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

11h
4
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

3h
5
IndyCar

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

2h
Latest news
Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit
INDY

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit

49m
Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat
INDY

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat

1h
O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh
INDY

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

2h
Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden
INDY

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

3h
Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden takes race two pole as Ferrucci crashes
INDY

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden takes race two pole as Ferrucci crashes

7h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat Detroit
IndyCar

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh Detroit
IndyCar

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

More
Pato O'Ward
O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Barber IndyCar: O’Ward sees off Rossi to secure pole position Birmingham
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: O’Ward sees off Rossi to secure pole position

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

Portimao WEC: #8 Toyota takes victory after team orders call
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 Toyota takes victory after team orders call

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Latest news

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward's restart pace at Detroit

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” after Detroit IndyCar defeat

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.