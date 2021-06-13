Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Detroit Race report

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

By:

Pato O’Ward put in a stunning late-race charge to claim his second IndyCar victory of the season, passing long-time leader Josef Newgarden with three laps remaining.

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

The Arrow McLaren SP driver took the initiative after a caution period emerged with 12 laps remaining, as Romain Grosjean spun and stopped on track following a brake fire.

O’Ward had just nipped past Scott Dixon following the end of a caution period one lap prior, brought out for Jimmie Johnson who slid out of control at Turn 1 and stalled – requiring a fire-up from the track marshals.

Lying in fifth at the final restart, O’Ward had tremendous pace as the green flag dropped and cleared Graham Rahal and Alex Palou almost immediately, which allowed him to go after the leading pair of Newgarden and Colton Herta.

O’Ward then picked off Herta a lap later, and immediately cut down the gap to Newgarden – chasing the Penske driver down to set up a final showdown.

With three laps remaining, Newgarden’s soft tyres began to lose performance and handed O’Ward an opportunity to dive past at Turn 7, which the Mexican driver took gladly and immediately scampered up the road to cement victory.

O’Ward becomes the first repeat winner of the season in IndyCar, and moves ahead of Alex Palou in the drivers’ standings – albeit by a single point.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

A despondent Newgarden hung onto second, batting away the advances of Palou and Herta at the end, but was left to rue his race strategy after his contra-strategy call was compromised almost immediately with a first-lap yellow flag: Max Chilton ended up hitting the rear of James Hinchcliffe after the Andretti driver hit the brakes to avoid a wayward Sebastien Bourdais.

Regardless, Newgarden built a huge lead over Herta on the first stint, eventually building a break of 14 seconds over Herta on the harder tyres in the race’s opening act.

Newgarden continued in the same vein after the first round of stops for the frontrunners, retaining a buffer of over 10 seconds from Herta.

But as the race ticked into half distance, the Andretti driver began to scythe away at Newgarden’s lead, dipping below the 1m16s as Newgarden was consistently logging 1m17s lap times.

Herta took the gap down to five seconds prior to his second stop, taking on a final set of primary, harder tyres to hunt down Newgarden – who had still yet to run the softer tyres.

After Newgarden took on the red-walled tyres, the set on which he set his pole lap in qualifying, Herta had the bit between his teeth and further hacked bundles of time out of the Penske driver before the final brace of cautions.

Despite his earlier pace, Herta could not pick up from where he left off in the final part of the race, dropping off the back of Newgarden and losing out to O’Ward.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Although Herta attempted an assault on both at Turn 3 with four laps remaining, he locked up and was then cleared by Palou – who claimed third place.

Graham Rahal finished fifth, having closed up to the last-gasp battle for second place, as Will Power somewhat made up for his Race 1 disappointment - in which his car failed to fire up after a final red flag while leading – to finish sixth on an alternate strategy.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon survived a first-lap scuffle with Alex Rossi and Grosjean – in which he was tagged by both at the first corner – to finish seventh, as Simon Pagenaud grabbed eighth.

Race 1 winner Marcus Ericsson made use of an early pitstop to climb up to ninth, after running out of fuel in qualifying, as Santino Ferrucci recovered from a qualifying crash to complete the top 10 in one of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s spare cars.

IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix - Race 2 Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 70  
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 70 6.759
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 6.939
4 United States Colton Herta Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 70 7.055
5 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 7.695
6 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 70 8.441
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 8.832
8 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 70 9.064
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 9.524
10 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 10.686
11 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 70 10.985
12 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 11.576
13 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 70 14.209
14 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 70 14.996
15 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 70 15.152
16 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 70 15.272
17 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 70 16.118
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 70 16.854
19 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 69 1 Lap
20 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 69 1 Lap
21 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 69 1 Lap
22 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 68 2 Laps
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 61 9 Laps
24 France Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 57 13 Laps
25 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 46 24 Laps
View full results
