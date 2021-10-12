Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
IndyCar News

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

By:

Jack Harvey says he was enticed to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda because of the IndyCar team’s consistency and its ability to get its drivers to the front in races.

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

The Briton, whose decision to leave Meyer Shank Racing was announced back in July, was confirmed as the driver of RLL’s newly full-time #45 entry for 2022 on Monday.

He will join Graham Rahal at the squad, while the departure of RLL's 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was announced last week - with Christian Lundgaard tipped to take his place in the #30 car.

Harvey remarked that he had been impressed with the squad’s “hunger and desire”, explaining that after watching playbacks of the races, Rahal's form had convinced him that he should join the team co-owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan in the Hy-Vee-backed machine.

“I look at our season, and it was filled with a lot of potential, but too many coulda-woulda-shouldas,” he said.

“I would look every weekend and watch the races back, and I always felt like Graham's race pace was exceptionally strong, and as a team [RLL] always found a way to get their drivers to the front. There’s definitely been a few races where I was envious of that.

“You look at their season, and the cars always run really well at Indy, which is evident because they've won it extremely recently and Graham has been very strong this year.

“I thought the #45 at the end of the year was running pretty strong, as well, and ultimately I think the team expanding to three cars is a great move for everybody. But their consistency, and when you see all three cars be quick and have the opportunity to be quick, that's what you want to be a part of.

“I feel like what I can bring to the team is keep our qualifying performances going, but also be able to improve on our race pace, which I feel like between me and the team, we should be ticking a lot of those boxes.

“There's just a lot of really great things that everybody at RLL is doing, which made that such an enticing opportunity. Again, like I said, it wasn't one particular thing, it was just the team is very, very good across the board.”

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Harvey added that he believed being with RLL would raise his own level of performance, citing Rahal's ability to save tyres as a skill he wants to improve on.

“I was particularly impressed with Graham's tyre degradation throughout the races,” he said.

“We for sure had good tyre deg at some tracks, and I thought our fuel saving was strong, but there were other tracks where I think we burnt the tyres off a little bit more.

“I just want to go make myself better. I want to elevate myself, to elevate Graham, elevate the team, and then inherently elevate myself again because all the other people have raised the bar.”

Harvey said that he would be happy to add the IMSA endurance races to his schedule should the RLL team earn the deal to run BMW’s new LMDh prototypes from 2023.

“I'm pretty free on them weekends, so if he wanted to maybe make that happen, I would be pretty excited about it!” he said.

“That being said, my first focus obviously is to make sure the #45 Hy-Vee Honda is running at the front, and in my experience in racing so far, good results on track make other things happen.

“So before we get carried away on thinking and dreaming about other championships, my number one focus, my only focus is the IndyCar Series.

“To answer the question, yes, I would definitely be interested in doing it. I think LMDh is going to be an absolutely awesome program. Who knows what'll happen in that department in the first place?

“But my focus of course is to stick to IndyCar until we're getting the job done there.”

shares
comments

Related video

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

Previous article

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

6 h
3
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

35 min
4
Formula 1

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

52 min
5
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

7 h
Latest news
Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”
INDY

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

18m
Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
INDY

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

Oct 11, 2021
Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
INDY

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

Oct 7, 2021
Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
INDY

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

Oct 7, 2021
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
VASC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

Oct 6, 2021
Latest videos
2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights 04:45
IndyCar
Sep 27, 2021

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights

Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
IndyCar

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader VIR
IMSA

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Trending Today

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus
DTM DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.