Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

In an elongated and ongoing IndyCar silly-season, Harvey’s departure from Meyer Shank Racing was the first – and arguably most surprising – piece of concrete news.

Soon he was linked with the team co-owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, but all parties involved remained publicly mute on the subject.

However, in August RLL announced its intention to evolve its third, part-time entry – driven at various times this year by Santino Ferrucci, Christian Lundgaard and Oliver Askew – into a full-time entry for 2022.

Then last week, Takuma Sato’s departure from the squad after a four-year term was confirmed and while speculation over the identity of the new #30 RLL driver remains rife – Autosport believes Lundgaard will land the ride – the team has at least been able to confirm Harvey in the #45 car.

Harvey, whose best result remains the third place at the 2019 GP of Indianapolis, but who started from the top five on four occasions last year, described the move to RLL as “an exciting next chapter.”

He said: “I’ve been working towards this moment for my entire career and I’m so honoured and thankful for the trust Bobby, Mike, David and Piers [Phillips, RLL president] have placed in me.

"Hy-Vee has massively committed to elevating IndyCar as a series and I’m honoured to be representing their brand on track in the #45.

“I’m eager to get to work with Graham and the entire team.

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

"We have common goals of competing for wins and championships, and I’m confident we’ll be contending from the drop of the green flag next year.

“This is an exciting next chapter, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am to welcome Jack to our team,” said Rahal of the 2012 British Formula 3 champion who also twice finished runner-up in the Indy Lights championship.

“He has a great record of success over the years in all forms of racing so I’m pleased that he agreed to join our team.

“He and Graham will work well together and be a strong foundation for our driver lineup that will raise not only the level of each driver individually but of the team as a result.

"I respect and appreciate his commitment and work ethic to racing, on and off the track, which is so key.

“And I also respect the way he deals with people – friendly and respectful. I think we’re going to have a lot of success together and I very much look forward to having him with us.”