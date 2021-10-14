Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”
IndyCar News

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test

By:

Newly-crowned Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood impressed the Andretti Autosport team in his first IndyCar test at Sebring yesterday and reported that he didn't find the bigger cars “overwhelming”.

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test

The 22-year-old Andretti Autosport beat HMD Motorsport rival David Malukas to the title and won half of the season's 20 races, continuing his record of winning every championship on the Road to Indy ladder.

Kirkwood earned a $1,369,425 scholarship for three IndyCar races in 2022 - including the Indianapolis 500 - but is fully focused on landing a full-time drive in the championship for next year.

PLUS: Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting 

He was joined at Sebring for the first of two evaluation tests - the second coming at Barber Motorsports Park on 25 October - by Andretti Lights team-mate Devlin DeFrancesco, who has heavily been linked with taking over James Hinchcliffe's seat in Andretti's #29 car next year.

Andretti Autosport race engineer Ray Gosselin said the team “couldn’t be happier” with the way Kirkwood and DeFrancesco adapted to IndyCars, with Kirkwood piloting Colton Herta’s #26 car run by its regular engineer Nathan O’Rourke, while Gosselin ran Devlin DeFrancesco in the #29 car.

Kirkwood turned a fastest lap of 52.49s, while DeFrancesco produced a 52.85s. Gosselin declared the day “a success” in terms of what was accomplished, despite rain that caused downtime.

“It was a very solid day, we got through a lot of stuff with both cars,” he told Autosport.

“Neither of the guys dropped a wheel off or had a spin, nothing broke, so it was just a day of progress. Both guys did a really good job in building up to speed, and after maybe being a bit careful at the start, they just got on with it.

“One of the things we wanted to see was how they coped with old tyres, as if they were at the end of a stint, rather than just letting them loose on fresh tyres and seeing how fast they could go over one lap. We tried to make it as real as possible in terms of all the things that’s expected of a driver over a race weekend.

Ray Gosselin converses with Ryan Hunter-Reay before the veteran's last race with Andretti at Long Beach

Ray Gosselin converses with Ryan Hunter-Reay before the veteran's last race with Andretti at Long Beach

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“There were a few things we didn’t get to do because of the time lost to rain, so we didn’t get the most out of a couple of the later sets of tyres, but we did practice pitstops.

“Physically they were both fine. So far, so good.

“I’d say considering there was rain, we couldn’t be happier with how things went at Sebring. But obviously, there’s one more big evaluation to go. Barber will be more of a challenge regarding how a driver works with an engineer, the quality of his feedback, and so on.

Kirkwood told Autosport that he felt the test “went really well, really smoothly”.

“Unfortunately it rained, but we were quick right away,” he said. “My third lap in the car, I think was only nine-tenths off my quickest time all day, so I didn’t find an IndyCar was overwhelming to drive at all.”

Asked if he felt the Lights car’s behaviour was good preparation for the IndyCar, Kirkwood observed that its braking efficiency “isn’t a lot better than in the Lights car” but noted that the Lights car “is actually much more of a handful”.

“If you have a snap of oversteer, you feel pretty comfortable in the IndyCar from the knowledge and experience that you got in a Lights car,” he explained.

“But the difference is that you can drive like that in a Lights car and still be fast, whereas in an IndyCar driving like that won’t produce a good lap time.

“But yes, I think the experience you gain handling a Lights car provides you with more comfort once you get in an IndyCar.”

shares
comments

Related video

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

Previous article

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”
IndyCar

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
IndyCar

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team Turkish GP
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th Long Beach
IndyCar

Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th

Trending Today

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats
WRC WRC

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey: RLL enticing because it’s “very good across the board”

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey confirmed for RLL's third entry for IndyCar 2022

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.