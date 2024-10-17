Arlington set to be IndyCar’s 'first F1-style street track'

IndyCar’s new Arlington round, scheduled to debut in March 2026, has some drivers feeling it has multiple reasons why it could rival Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix.

North America’s premier open-wheel championship will return to Texas in 2026 after a two-year absence thanks to an all-new street race that was announced last week.

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, who believes the buzz generated from the Arlington announcement has been incomparable, told Autosport: "Even Milwaukee [returning to The Milwaukee Mile] was a big announcement, but it’s got nothing on this.

"I think Texas really craved an open-wheel race. Texas Motor Speedway was not it for us and it hasn’t been a great racing venue, I think, for the last decade or so with the fan draw. To come back with a bang, essentially to be racing around one of America’s premier sports facilities in the country, the way that they’re doing it is pretty sick.

"There’s nothing like this on our calendar."

Having seen the plans for the event, Ferrucci described Arlington as a "wake-up call" for other races, and believes it will push them to make improvements in a bid not to be left behind.

"This is going to become a staple without a doubt," he added. "It’s going to be our first Formula 1-style street course and I think that’s something to strive for.

Arlington Grand Prix track map Photo by: Penske Entertainment

"We’re slowly bringing on better venues, more fans, working in better sports markets, working with bigger teams, bringing on more eyeballs, and more young fans to IndyCar.

"This is a hell of a kick-off, in my opinion, to really turning the page to a new chapter for the series."

The 14-turn, 2.73-mile circuit, designed by IndyCar’s street track architect Tony Cotman, features a 0.9 mile straight which will potentially see drivers exceed 200mph before hitting the brakes for the tight right-hander of Turn 10. There is also a double-sided pitlane, similar to the one currently used in Detroit.

Comparing the track to Belle Isle, which IndyCar used on and off between 1992 and 2022, Ferrucci added: "To see such a wide street course for passing opportunities and racing.

"It looks a lot like Belle Isle and that was our best street course race.

"And to see the pitlanes of Detroit, I think dual pitlanes are some of the coolest features we have in the city.

"Some people sit there and be like, 'oh, it’s a little gimmicky' and I think it’s incredible. To see the science that goes behind it from a timing side of things and then to have the pitlane and to have suites overlooking the pitlane for all that action, is just phenomenal.

"I think it’s one of the best things that we can offer, so I’m super excited to have a proper street course. For 27 cars, this is going to be phenomenal."