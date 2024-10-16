All Series
IndyCar

Foster not “a second choice” for RLL after Lundgaard departure - Rahal

The co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing wants to build momentum around the incoming Indy NXT champion

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda talks with IndyNXT driver Louis Foster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing insists that its new IndyCar signing Louis Foster is not a "second choice" pick following the departure of Christian Lundgaard for Arrow McLaren.

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal made the comments after a multi-year deal for Indy NXT champion Foster, who won eight of 14 races in 2024, to step up to IndyCar was announced last week.

The Briton replaces Lundgaard, the Dane having signed to join Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel at Arrow McLaren following three full seasons at RLL that peaked with victory at Toronto in 2023.

“We're disappointed that we weren't able to continue with Christian, but I don't look at this as a second choice or whatever,” said Rahal.

“Louis has proven his worth and has earned the situation, and we're committed to working with him and helping him in every way so he can be successful.”

Foster will partner Graham Rahal, who is entering his 13th full-time IndyCar campaign with his family's team in 2025, in a line-up that Bobby Rahal hailed as “a good combination”.

“I don't think there's any doubt that we feel that Louis can run up front,” Rahal Sr said. “That's the goal, obviously, and I don't think there's any question of that.

“The way he's raced this year in particular, where I was able to watch quite a bit of it, I think all the elements are there in my estimation.”

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

RLL is eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign in which none of its three full-time drivers (Rahal, Lundgaard and Pietro Fittipaldi) finished in the top 10 of the championship, while Lundgaard's third place on the Indianapolis road course was its only podium.

Roughly a week after the season ended, the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent agents to RLL’s headquarters, with the exact reasoning yet to be officially confirmed. One of RLL’s major sponsors, Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain in nine Midwestern states will not be returning.

Rahal said in 21-year-old Briton Foster, RLL believes it has “a long-term opportunity”.

“I think he can figure in races and in championships in the years to come,” he added.

Joey Barnes
