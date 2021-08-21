Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice
IndyCar / Gateway Qualifying report

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

By:

Team Penske's Will Power scored his first IndyCar Series pole of the year at the Gateway oval, overcoming a slight gearchange glitch on his first flyer to beat Colton Herta.

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

Hot on the heels of his first victory in 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last time out, 2014 IndyCar champion Power denied Andretti Autosport driver Herta by less than 0.1mph to nail the 63rd open wheel pole position of his career.

The third driver to go out, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Felix Rosenqvist, became the first driver of the weekend to produce a 179mph lap and landed a two-lap average of 178.928mph. That was enough to survive strong efforts from Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan) and 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti) until finally eclipsed by Alexander Rossi.

The Andretti driver became the first to produce two laps in the 179mph bracket as he posted a 179.731mph average, only for Power to come up with a first lap of 180.158mph – despite struggling with a downshift to fourth into Turn 1 – which he followed with a second lap of 181.081mph.

Power’s team-mate Simon Pagenaud came close to edging him, with a stronger first lap, but lost a tenth on the second lap where Power improved which left the 2016 champion vulnerable to Herta’s attack.

Sure enough, the 21-year-old's two 180.5mph laps resulted in second, with practice pace-setter Josef Newgarden also beating fellow Penske driver Pagenaud to take third. Newgarden produced the strongest second lap of anybody, but his first had been under the 180mph barrier.

Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP entry claimed fifth, to beat Marcus Ericsson in the lead Chip Ganassi Racing machine by hundredths of a mile-per-hour, while Rossi will start seventh alongside six-time champion Scott Dixon.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal’s average of precisely 179.000mph was enough to claim ninth, alongside Rosenqvist.

Penske’s rookie Scott McLaughlin appeared mildly tentative on his first flying lap, managing only 177.940mph, but his second lap was 179.898 – fastest of the day to that point – which helped him to take 11th spot.

Oval debutant Romain Grosjean looked very settled for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, producing a two-lap average of 178.220mph despite a slightly messy second lap to qualify 14th in the 24-car field.

Championship leader Alex Palou’s fortunes took a knock, with only 12th fastest time, on top of his nine-place grid penalty for an early engine change. He will therefore start 21st.

The cars will now be impounded, with minimal changes allowed before the race start at 7.40pm local time.

Qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 49.828   180.618
2 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 49.853 0.024 180.528
3 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 49.858 0.030 180.509
4 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 49.898 0.069 180.368
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 50.029 0.200 179.894
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 50.044 0.216 179.839
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 50.114 0.285 179.589
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 50.142 0.313 179.488
9 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 50.279 0.450 179
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 50.299 0.470 178.928
11 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 50.303 0.474 178.914
12 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 50.398 0.569 178.579
13 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 50.454 0.625 178.380
14 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 50.460 0.631 178.357
15 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 50.499 0.670 178.220
16 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 50.536 0.707 178.090
17 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 50.597 0.768 177.875
18 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States Chip Ganassi Racing 50.796 0.967 177.179
19 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 50.882 1.053 176.878
20 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 50.896 1.068 176.828
21 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 50.978 1.149 176.547
22 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 51.061 1.232 176.260
23 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 51.073 1.244 176.217
24 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 51.486 1.657 174.803
