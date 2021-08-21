Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Gateway Practice report

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice

By:

Team Penske's two-time winner at WorldWide Technology Raceway Josef Newgarden topped practice by over 1mph ahead of rookie team-mate Scott McLaughlin.

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice

For most of the session, Newgarden led with a 177.562mph lap but as two-lap qualifying simulations got underway, McLaughlin edged ahead with a 177.669mph effort.

Then Newgarden delivered a 178.600 mph, just 25.1959sec around the 1.25-mile WWT Raceway, before going still faster with a 178.774mph.

With this 90-minute session being the only practice before qualifying at 4.00pm local (Central) time and the race at 7.40pm, there was a lot of work for everyone to get through, between qualifying sims, race runs on worn tyres, and pitstop practice.

Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing and Penske’s Will Power, the 2018 winner at the circuit, both turned more than 80 laps.

The Andretti Autosport-Hondas looked strong in race trim, and Ryan Hunter-Reay delivered a good mock qualifying lap with third fastest, ahead of Graham Rahal in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson put their Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas into fifth and sixth, but championship leader Alex Palou – who will take a nine-spot grid penalty for an early engine change following the blow-up at IMS last week – was only 17th.

Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward ensured both Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets were in the top 10, sandwiching the Andretti cars of James Hinchcliffe and Colton Herta.

Ahead of his first ever oval race, Romain Grosjean did a fine job – and turned 72 laps – to clock 11th fastest time.

RESULTS

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

25.1715

25.1715

53

54

178.774

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Scott McLaughlin

25.3280

0.1565

59

67

177.669

Chevy

Team Penske

3

Ryan Hunter-Reay

25.3462

0.1747

32

41

177.541

Honda

Andretti Autosport

4

Graham Rahal

25.3560

0.1845

57

62

177.473

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

Scott Dixon

25.3574

0.1859

37

48

177.463

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Marcus Ericsson

25.3674

0.1959

59

67

177.393

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Felix Rosenqvist

25.4004

0.2289

47

58

177.163

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

Colton Herta

25.4628

0.2913

50

52

176.728

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

James Hinchcliffe

25.4632

0.2917

30

50

176.726

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

10

Pato O'Ward

25.4667

0.2952

35

51

176.701

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

11

Romain Grosjean

25.4801

0.3086

68

72

176.608

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

12

Alexander Rossi

25.4968

0.3253

25

50

176.493

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

Takuma Sato

25.5141

0.3426

60

63

176.373

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

Simon Pagenaud

25.5145

0.3430

39

51

176.370

Chevy

Team Penske

15

Ed Jones

25.5550

0.3835

52

57

176.091

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

16

Will Power

25.5591

0.3876

74

82

176.063

Chevy

Team Penske

17

Alex Palou

25.5818

0.4103

60

65

175.906

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Conor Daly

25.6160

0.4445

7

45

175.671

Chevy

Carlin

19

Jack Harvey

25.6844

0.5129

31

61

175.204

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

20

Tony Kanaan

25.7647

0.5932

47

55

174.658

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Sebastien Bourdais

25.8194

0.6479

10

87

174.288

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

22

Rinus VeeKay

25.8498

0.6783

49

53

174.083

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

23

Dalton Kellett

25.8810

0.7095

32

62

173.873

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

Ed Carpenter

25.9922

0.8207

41

60

173.129

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing
