Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Robb set to be confirmed this week in Coyne IndyCar line-up Next / Why Sato at Ganassi is a dream scenario for both parties
IndyCar News

Ganassi signs Sato for IndyCar’s oval rounds in 2023

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato has signed for Chip Ganassi Racing to race its #11 entry in IndyCar’s five oval races in 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ganassi signs Sato for IndyCar’s oval rounds in 2023

The Japanese 45-year-old, who won the Indy 500 in 2017 for Andretti Autosport and in 2020 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, joins CGR after a single season with Dale Coyne Racing.

The ex-Formula 1 driver will share the #11 entry with ex-Formula 2 driver and IndyCar rookie Marcus Armstrong, who will contest all the road and street course rounds

Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson will remain with the team full-time after Jimmie Johnson elected to step away from driving the #48 entry and head into a team ownership role at NASCAR Cup squad Petty GMS.

Sato’s contract with DCR last year stated that he would have to remain with the team if he were to remain in the series for 2023, but an agreement has been reached to relinquish him to CGR.

Ganassi has amassed 14 Indy car championships – the most recent coming in 2021 with Alex Palou – and five Indy 500 wins, the latest coming with Marcus Ericsson last season.

Sato's arrival means that despite losing Tony Kanaan to Arrow McLaren SP, Ganassi can still boast three previous Indy winners in its line-up for the 500 this year.

"First of all, I would like to thank Chip and Mike [Hull, CGR managing director] for helping put this all together,” said Sato.

“I am extremely excited to join Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 season.

“The organisation has been at the top of our sport for decades and is, needless to say, extremely competitive.

Sato secured his second Indy 500 win for RLL in 2020

Sato secured his second Indy 500 win for RLL in 2020

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“Focusing on the oval races is a new chapter for me but I'm thrilled to have the ability to race with team members and team-mates that have won the championships and Indianapolis 500 in the past, which is a tremendous advantage.

“I just can't wait to get started.”

Sato has earned six wins, 14 podiums and 10 pole positions in 215 IndyCar races since 2010.

He switched to US open wheel racing after a best finish of third in 90 F1 starts, coming at the 2004 US Grand Prix at Indianapolis. That makes him one of only nine drivers to have won at Indy and scored an F1 podium.

Hull commented: “What a terrific opportunity to have Takuma Sato drive our #11 Honda IndyCar on the ovals in 2023.

“He is a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who contributes with the experience of knowing how to win, by matching the strength of his three team-mates, which equals four who race as one. Chip Ganassi Racing looks forward to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.”

shares
comments
Robb set to be confirmed this week in Coyne IndyCar line-up
Previous article

Robb set to be confirmed this week in Coyne IndyCar line-up
Next article

Why Sato at Ganassi is a dream scenario for both parties

Why Sato at Ganassi is a dream scenario for both parties
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health

Why Sato at Ganassi is a dream scenario for both parties
IndyCar

Why Sato at Ganassi is a dream scenario for both parties

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Takuma Sato More
Takuma Sato
Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry

Sato: Coyne did “great preparation” for Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Sato: Coyne did “great preparation” for Indy 500

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal Plus
IndyCar

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Cadillac shows off new liveries for LMDh cars of Ganassi, Action Express Racing Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Cadillac shows off new liveries for LMDh cars of Ganassi, Action Express Racing

Cadillac sportscar programme unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA

Cadillac sportscar programme unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Plus
WRC WRC

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai WRC team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn as he leads the marque's efforts to dethrone Toyota. But could his Formula 1 experience and evident strengths mean he turns out to be an inspired choice?

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2

The Red Bull Junior Team has announced its line-up for the 2023 season, with five newcomers to its roster, as it supports six drivers in the FIA Formula 2 championship.

McGuinness ends retirement rumours with TT 2023 entry with Honda
TT TT

McGuinness ends retirement rumours with TT 2023 entry with Honda

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness has put retirement rumours to bed as Honda has confirmed him in its road racing line-up for 2023.

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health
IMSA IMSA

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health

Two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Will Power has decided to pull out of next week’s Daytona 24 Hours due to ongoing medical issues for his wife Elizabeth.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.