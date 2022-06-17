Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar team-by-team mid-season review 2022 Next / De Silvestro had to unlearn "bad habits" in adapting to modern IndyCar
IndyCar Special feature

Friday favourite: How Champ Car's final hurrah captured one IndyCar star's heart

With the Lolas put out to pasture, 2007 marked a new generation in Champ Car, featuring the handsome Panoz DP01. Will Power loved the "awesome car", as he took two wins and five pole positions in the series' last season before merging with the Indy Racing League

By:
, U.S. editor
Friday favourite: How Champ Car's final hurrah captured one IndyCar star's heart

Walker Racing – Team Australia as it was rebranded with Aussie Vineyards backing – had only ditched its Reynard 02Is at the end of 2004, one of the last two Champ Car teams to do so, and so 2005 was very much a learning year for Derrick Walker’s team with the ageing Lola B2K.

It wasn’t until 2006 that it got a real handle on the chassis’ finer points, by which time the majority of its rivals had been running with that equipment for several years. Allowing teams as great as Newman Haas Racing, Forsythe Championship Racing and relative newcomers RuSPORT a headstart made life tough.

Still, rookie Will Power came on increasingly strong in the second half of the year to score his first ever pole position in an U.S. open-wheel car, around Surfers Paradise. Sadly, come the race, he was sent down an escape road by champion Sebastien Bourdais.

For 2007, there was a do-over with the Lolas put out to pasture, replaced by the handsome Panoz DP01. The 2.65-litre turbo Cosworth XF engines were as before, pumping out around 720 horsepower but the chassis was brand new, as was the semi-automatic gearbox.

The series chose Walker’s team to help test it, and these early tech insights helped make up for the shortfall in manpower and funding compared with Champ Car’s big-budget outfits. Thus Power went into the 2007 season, his sophomore year, feeling on equal footing with the other mega-talents of the series, Bourdais (Newman/Haas/Lanigan), Paul Tracy (Forsythe), and Justin Wilson (RuSPORT).

And he loved the car.

Will Power, Team Australia

Will Power, Team Australia

Photo by: Sutton Images

“It definitely had more downforce than the Lola, it had paddleshift instead of manual, and it was very well built,” he said. “It had a light gearbox even though it was seven-speed, so the weight distribution felt right: it didn’t have much weight hanging beyond the axles, so it was very, very nimble. I can only imagine what we’d have now if we’d spent 10 years developing that car and getting more and more powerful. It would have been a beast.

“Even as it was, I thought it was a great street course car. You could run three inches of rake in the rear, more like Formula 1, because the floor made really good downforce, whereas on this car [current IndyCar] the rear has to be really low. Rake helps rotation, plus we didn’t have a stupid heavy gearbox, so the centre of gravity didn’t mean as much. The downforce you gained from rake overcame what a high CoG was costing you.”

Previously Champ Car had been nominally ‘spec’, but the best teams had all been chasing the ‘unfair advantage’ from the moment they got their Lola B2Ks, finding little tweaks to the aero package, and to the shocks and dampers. From 2007, Champ Car did what all governing bodies do in such circumstances, and closed up the technical loopholes in order to try and ensure everyone’s Panoz DP01 was roughly equal to another.

"It definitely had more downforce than the Lola, it had paddleshift instead of manual, and it was very well built" Will Power

“Yeah, you couldn’t do much on the Panoz – even the dampers were spec,” says Power, “and I think the diff was spec, too. You couldn’t do anything aerodynamically either.”

Power won the season-opener at Las Vegas and was victorious again in summer, in the rain at Toronto, but with five pole positions to his name and a couple of DNFs outside of his control, he was left wondering what might have been, after finishing fourth in the championship.

His fourth pole of the year, at Surfers Paradise, can be found on YouTube, and it’s genuinely frightening, even when one considers that the human eye is smarter than the onboard camera. How does he judge the proximity of the walls when he’s flitting from sunlight to shadow?

“Actually, I had more time to come!” laughs Power almost 15 years on. “I was on a better lap and Derrick got nervous and said to stop because I’d got pole. But my tyres were more up to temp. I could have improved.”

Polesitter Will Power, Team Australia

Polesitter Will Power, Team Australia

Photo by: Sutton Images

But it was his pole at the finale in Mexico City that Power considers one of the greatest laps of his life. He qualified 0.6 seconds quicker than second-fastest driver, ex-F1 racer Robert Doornbos, and 1.1s faster than that year’s champion, Bourdais.

“Yeah, that was a pretty solid lap,” he says in a masterpiece of understatement. “Obviously I’ve had a few poles since [he’s currently at 64, just three shy of Indycar racing’s all-time record set by Mario Andretti], but that was a pretty tight lap we put together, yeah. It was nice the way we bookended the season because in the first round in Vegas, we were 0.9s than second fastest [Doornbos again].

“But that Mexico one felt more special because, by then, everyone had had almost a full year with the same car as us and we still beat them by quite a lot.

“I remember, during my year of World Series by Renault in 2005, I tested for Derrick at Portland in the Reynard [Walker Racing had kept a Reynard as its spare car], and when that turbo kicked in I thought, ‘F**k, I could definitely get used to this! It was awesome.’”

In fact, that day he set a time in the unfashionable Reynard that would have put him sixth on the grid for the Portland race earlier that year.

“Well, Champ Car was just a great formula, technically – fairly basic spec chassis, and a powerful turbo engine,” he says. “It was a real drivers’ formula, so I liked the Lola we had in 2006, my first full year [of Champ Car]. But the Panoz in ’07 took it to the next level. Awesome car.”

During the 2007-08 offseason, the Champ Car World Series and the Indy Racing League merged and, while most schedule conflicts were resolved, there were some commitments and agreements that could not be ignored.

Consequently, those teams who had already been in the IRL pre-2008 raced down in Motegi, Japan, on the third weekend in April, while Champ Car held its final race at Long Beach. In the latter, Power won the race for Team Australia, whose Aussie Vineyards livery now adorned a KV Racing entry, rather than that of Walker Racing, for whom this was the final race at this level. Power thus scored the first and last victories for the DP01.

“Yeah, that felt good,” he says. “Felt like we sent it out in style. Pretty proud of that one. Shame that car was done after only a year.”

Podium: Second place Will Power, Team Australia, Race winner Sebastien Bourdais, Newman Haas Lanigan Racing, third place Oriol Servia, PKV Racing

Podium: Second place Will Power, Team Australia, Race winner Sebastien Bourdais, Newman Haas Lanigan Racing, third place Oriol Servia, PKV Racing

Photo by: Sutton Images

shares
comments
IndyCar team-by-team mid-season review 2022
Previous article

IndyCar team-by-team mid-season review 2022
Next article

De Silvestro had to unlearn "bad habits" in adapting to modern IndyCar

De Silvestro had to unlearn "bad habits" in adapting to modern IndyCar
More
David Malsher Lopez
IndyCar team-by-team mid-season review 2022
IndyCar

IndyCar team-by-team mid-season review 2022

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Gateway Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

Will Power More
Will Power
The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

Power “drove as straight as I could” to nurse tyres to victory Detroit
IndyCar

Power “drove as straight as I could” to nurse tyres to victory

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity Plus
IndyCar

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Latest news

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice

Dixon denies talks regarding IndyCar move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding IndyCar move to Arrow McLaren SP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.