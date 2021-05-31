Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly believes his stint leading Sunday's Indianapolis 500 "proved we belong up there" before his hopes were dashed by a frightening wheel strike.

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

Daly and team-mate Rinus Veekay led a total of 72 laps at the 2021 Indy 500, the highest of any team, but after late mishaps, their team boss Ed Carpenter was the highest-finishing ECR driver in fifth.

VeeKay started his second Indy 500 on the front row and the winner of IMS's road course race, the GMR Grand Prix, seemed desperate to lead both Month of May races.

With polesitter Scott Dixon and second-placed Colton Herta happy to save fuel in the opening stages, the 20-year-old Dutchman took to the front and led the first stint until his first pitstop.

An unfortunately timed yellow during the first pitstop sequence removed several frontrunners from contention, including Ganassi's Dixon, while Daly vaulted from 18th to third.

Local hero Daly was the next ECR driver to command the race, leading 40 laps, more than any other driver.

On lap 119 Daly's fortunes changed when he was hit by a flying wheel from Graham Rahal's wrecked Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car.

Daly managed to carry on, but damage to his nose caused his car to understeer, and he fell back to 13th at the line.

"The reason we did not win was because of our front wing; after Graham Rahal crashed, a giant tire just fell out of the sky," Daly said.

"The car started understeering quite a bit, but it was nice to be out front in the first half. We proved today that we are capable and belong up there."

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Due to a slow final pitstop VeeKay also lost touch with frontrunners Alex Palou, Patricio O'Ward and eventual winner Helio Castroneves, dropping him to an eighth-place finish.

"Leading over 30 laps today feels great," VeeKay said.

"I am very happy with how I did and being able to finish eighth. 

"I was leading in the first stint but we wanted to save some fuel so we worked with Conor to run second.

"When the last yellow came out, we fell a bit short and it didn't go our way. 

"Lady Luck wasn't on my side today but there are many more races this season and many more Indianapolis 500s in my future."

Read Also:

Team owner Carpenter also left the track pondering what might have been, fighting back to finish in the top five after finger trouble with his car at the first pitstop.

"On my first stop, I made a rookie mistake of stalling the car so we dug ourselves a hole," the 40-year-old three-time Indy polesitter explained. 

"The #20 SONAX Chevrolet boys kicked ass today in the pits and with the strategy. This one is all them.

“The car was good, but it was tough deep in the pack. It was great to be able to get back to the fight at the end and get a top five. From how it was looking earlier in the day, to take home a top five isn't a bad day. 

"It does still hurt losing this race and watching someone else celebrate. [But] I am happy for Helio; he is even older than me so it gives me hope still that I will keep coming back and chasing this thing."

shares
comments

Related video

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

Previous article

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Ed Carpenter , Conor Daly , Rinus VeeKay
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

1d
2
MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

10h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

10h
4
Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

8h
5
IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

4h
Latest news
Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"
INDY

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

1h
What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
INDY

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

4h
O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
INDY

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

6h
Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
INDY

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

7h
Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”
Video Inside
INDY

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”

11h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor
WEC

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor

F1 and MotoGP champions Hamilton and Mir get Laureus Awards nominations
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP champions Hamilton and Mir get Laureus Awards nominations

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Ed Carpenter More
Ed Carpenter
Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

Carpenter targets retaining Daly over F1 exiles for 2021
IndyCar

Carpenter targets retaining Daly over F1 exiles for 2021

VeeKay to remain at Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021 IndyCar season
IndyCar

VeeKay to remain at Ed Carpenter Racing for 2021 IndyCar season

Ed Carpenter Racing More
Ed Carpenter Racing
VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband” Indy 500
IndyCar

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

VeeKay will remember first IndyCar win "for the rest of my life" Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

VeeKay will remember first IndyCar win "for the rest of my life"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46, Gresini for MotoGP 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46, Gresini for MotoGP 2022

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

Latest news

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"
IndyCar IndyCar

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.