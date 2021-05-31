Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500 Next / Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"
IndyCar Special feature

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

When a rising talent on the fringes of Formula 1 turned down a chance to race in IndyCar, with it went one of the best prospects of a German driver getting a foothold in US open-wheel racing. But today, he has no regrets about his decision to pursue a career in manufacturer-based sportscar and touring car contests

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

It’s a curious historical anomaly that of the many international superstars that have made their mark on Indycar racing, German drivers have made a negligible impression.

If we discount German-born Dominic Dobson’s third place at Michigan in 1994, Timo Glock is the only driver to emerge through the German motorsport ladder to score a podium – that coming against a relatively thin Champ Car field at Montreal in 2005 - and he only spent one season Stateside before returning to Europe.

German sportscar aces Andre Lotterer and Lucas Luhr have been limited to one-offs, while Michael Krumm lasted only two races into 2001 at Dale Coyne Racing before the money ran out. Christian Danner and Arnd Meier, the only drivers that could feasibly called series regulars, were largely forgettable in the 1990s.

Yet the complexion of the discussion could have been very different had sportscar and tin-top ace Jorg Muller taken the leap to IndyCar, instead of the American Le Mans Series.

Fresh from completing his unique street circuit triple crown at Pau on his way to the 1996 International Formula 3000 title, Muller tested for Bettenhausen at Sebring in a shootout that also featured future Le Mans legends Tom Kristensen and Allan McNish - both also established at F3000 level - as well as a little-known Canadian, Patrick Carpentier.

PLUS: The Monaco win that started another triple crown 

To the surprise of many, it was the latter-named Toyota Atlantic champion who got the drive while Muller, unhappy with the feel of the brakes but not permitted to make set-up changes, ended up in the wall.

Carpentier beat established international stars to Bettenhausen Indycar seat for 1997

Carpentier beat established international stars to Bettenhausen Indycar seat for 1997

Photo by: Motorsport Images

But he says this test had no bearing on his decision not to take a drive with an unnamed team for 1998 - after spending 1997 as an Arrows Formula 1 tester - having been distinctly unimpressed when he turned up for a test at the Homestead oval.

“They put me some soft foam on the side of my seat and said, ‘Can you drive like that?’” says Muller, still a regular in NLS races on the Nordschleife, who is entered in two cars for Walkenhorst Motorsport in this weekend's Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going 400km/h on an oval every little bit is so important that you don’t risk your life with some soft foam on the side’, I was sitting like a brick in that car! So I called [manager] Dr [Helmut] Marko and said, ‘I’m coming home, I’m not doing that.’”

Instead he joined Porsche for 1998, finishing second at that year’s Le Mans 24 Hours. Having previously driven super tourers for BMW in 1995 and 1996, Muller returned to the Munich brand for 1999 – winning at Sebring alongside Kristensen and JJ Lehto, and only missed out at Le Mans when a freak mechanical failure caused Lehto to crash while comfortably in the lead.

“I never wanted to fill a field, I wanted to win races and fight with other competitors, but it has to be somehow professional and my experiences there were not that good” Jorg Muller

Muller also turned down an offer to join Bettenhausen for 2001 – that year, compatriot Marcel Tiemann was also slated to join the grid with Zakspeed, for the 1996 Monaco F3 Grand Prix winner's deal to fall flat before the season started – and won the ALMS GT title for BMW instead.

Returning to Europe in 2002, he became a stalwart of BMW's Super 2000 touring car programme – finishing runner-up in the 2002 European Touring Car Championship and the 2006 World Touring Car Championship – and subsequently in the marque’s GT programmes, including as the lead development driver for its outgoing M6 GT3.

Muller maintains he has no regrets that he didn’t try racing Indycars for himself.

“I drove in America for a few years in the American Le Mans Series and I really liked the country, but the chances I got [in Indycar] were not professional enough for me to go there,” he says.

Jorg Muller won 2001 American Le Mans Series crown with M3 GTR

Jorg Muller won 2001 American Le Mans Series crown with M3 GTR

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I never wanted to fill a field, I wanted to win races and fight with other competitors, but it has to be somehow professional and my experiences there were not that good.”

It’s not the only ‘what if’ in Muller’s career either. He chose a testing berth at Arrows ahead of McLaren for 1997, correctly surmising that it was unlikely to lead to a race seat with a team that had Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard on long-term deals.

“It was written in the contract with Arrows that I’m going to get a drive in the year after,” says Muller, “but there you can see how much worth a contract in Formula 1 is…”

But had he joined McLaren, might he have found his way into a Mercedes CLK GT-R that won the FIA GT series in 1997 and 1998, instead of the Porsche that was often left trailing in its wake? Might it have led to a long-term career with the Silver Arrows, instead of rejoining BMW?

“It’s too many ifs,” says Muller. “If you can tell me the numbers of lotto for tomorrow, I would play lotto today!

“I had a good time with Arrows, I was a team-mate of Damon Hill and I did a lot of testing with Bridgestone. I was there when Damon nearly won the race in Hungary with the Arrows with the tyres I tested, so that’s a lot of good stuff I think.

“There are no regrets at all. I enjoyed every time I sat in a race car. I never drove a Formula 1 race, but I’ve had a fantastic career.”

Jorg Muller, WTCC Imola 2008

Jorg Muller, WTCC Imola 2008

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Previous article

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Next article

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

1d
2
MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

10h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

10h
4
Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

8h
5
IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

4h
Latest news
Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"
INDY

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

1h
What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
INDY

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

4h
O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
INDY

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

6h
Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
INDY

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

7h
Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”
Video Inside
INDY

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”

11h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

More
James Newbold
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus
Formula 1

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46, Gresini for MotoGP 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46, Gresini for MotoGP 2022

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

Latest news

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"
IndyCar IndyCar

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.