Subscribe
IndyCar
News

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

Ed Carpenter has explained the rationale for slimming down to two cars for the bulk of the 2024 IndyCar Series campaign after signing Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussen.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Published
Ed Carpenter

The Dane was hired by Ed Carpenter Racing after impressing in a recent test at Barber Motorsports Park, and will make his IndyCar debut next season with a road and street course deal in addition to contesting the Indianapolis 500 in a third car.

Team owner Ed Carpenter will take over Rasmussen's regular #20 machine for the six oval races, while team regular Rinus VeeKay will return for a fifth season with the squad.

Unlike the previous two seasons, ECR has no plans to run a third car at events outside of the Indy 500.

This course has been chosen as the team seeks to maximise its resources after a disappointing 2023 that yielded just four top 10 finishes between Carpenter, VeeKay, Conor Daly and his mid-season replacement Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“A lot of it was just taking an assessment of where we were and how the year went, what went well and what didn't, how do we take a step forward,” Carpenter said.

“The series is so competitive now from top to bottom. For us, it was as much as anything about making sure we're using the resources that we have with all of our personnel and cars and preparation and putting our best foot forward.

“We staffed up more last year for the third car than we had in the past, but that's still probably less than what other two-car teams would average. As much as anything, we weren't happy with how we performed last year overall.

“Doing the same exact thing again wasn't going to be the ultimate fix. If we could have got enough additions into the team on all sides of things from engineering down through the mechanics, maybe we could have come to a different conclusion.

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

“The competition just isn't on track, it's off track as well. Very hard to get new people into the building and away from other teams.

“This is a solution that allows us to be more focused and hopefully come back stronger in 2024, which is the plan.”

Carpenter said he had been impressed by Rasmussen's “natural ability and speed” in the Barber test and revealed that the 23-year-old's contract is not strictly set for only 2024.

“There's options for it to be multiple years,” Carpenter said.

“That's the intent, that this is more than a one-year project. I think if you look at our history, in most cases we've tried to build on relationships and grow them.

“I don't think it would be fair to say we're going to see Christian's full potential after one year. It's a jump.

“I expect him to be strong, but we want to be able to capitalise on his talent for the long run. That's our intent.”

When asked by Autosport if it would be possible for Rasmussen to run other oval events with another team to gain experience with a full-time schedule, similar to when Daly split time with ECR and Carlin in 2019 and 2020, Carpenter expressed a hesitancy toward the idea.

“Yeah, we haven't really talked about that,” Carpenter said.

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Ed Carpenter Racing

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

“I'd say it's unlikely that we would be comfortable having him run with another team.

“I would say it's early enough that there's always potential to add to the programme that we have if the situation presents itself over time and we're able to do that.

“Certainly, the long-term goal is to have him running a full-time schedule, so we'll see how that develops. Right now, this is the plan.”

shares
comments
Previous article Fittipaldi aiming to retain Haas F1 test role alongside IndyCar drive
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet

Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet

IndyCar

Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet

The key lessons for Kirkwood in his breakthrough IndyCar campaign

The key lessons for Kirkwood in his breakthrough IndyCar campaign

IndyCar

The key lessons for Kirkwood in his breakthrough IndyCar campaign The key lessons for Kirkwood in his breakthrough IndyCar campaign

Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial 2024 IndyCar campaign

Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial 2024 IndyCar campaign

IndyCar

Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial 2024 IndyCar campaign Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial 2024 IndyCar campaign

Ed Carpenter
More
Ed Carpenter
The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

IndyCar
Indy 500

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there" Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

Ed Carpenter Racing
More
Ed Carpenter Racing
Indy NXT champion Rasmussen to test for ECR in bid for IndyCar seat

Indy NXT champion Rasmussen to test for ECR in bid for IndyCar seat

IndyCar

Indy NXT champion Rasmussen to test for ECR in bid for IndyCar seat Indy NXT champion Rasmussen to test for ECR in bid for IndyCar seat

How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay

How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay

IndyCar
Road America

How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay How IndyCar opportunity knocked again for Hunter-Reay

Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar

Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar

IndyCar
Road America

Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar

Latest news

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe