Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2 Next / Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that Rinus VeeKay will run a third season for the team in 2022.

Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season

The 21-year-old, who won the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and finished second in the first race at Detroit, will continue as full-time driver of the #21 car.

"I am very excited to have another season with Ed Carpenter Racing!” said the Dutch driver. “We made so much progress this year, I had my first win in IndyCar and made many great memories.

“Next year, we can be better than we've ever been. We want to be championship contenders, to go for even better results, more frequent wins and podium finishes.

“The atmosphere at ECR is perfect for that, it feels like a group of friends who are eager to work hard for strong results. I am excited to continue that in 2022 and not having anything change!

"I want to thank Ed Carpenter for giving me the opportunity to drive for another season! Ed was the one that gave me the chance to be able to prove myself in IndyCar and I am very grateful to him.

Thank you to Tony George, Stuart Reed and the entire team, every single person who makes this possible. I am the one driving, but there is a whole team behind me working day and night to give me a good, reliable car.

“I also really appreciate the support of ECR's partners, including SONAX and Direct Supply, for allowing us to work hard, improve and take a big step forward this offseason."

Read Also:

VeeKay was a star of the Road To Indy series, with second place in the 2017 USF2000 standings, winning the 2018 Indy Pro 2000 title and then finishing runner-up in the 2019 Indy Lights championship.

In 2020 he became IndyCar Rookie of the Year, and this year he lies 11th in the points standings despite having missed the Road America race after falling off his bike and breaking his collarbone.

Team owner Ed Carpenter said: “I am very happy that Rinus will be back behind the wheel for ECR in 2022. Rinus has continued to show that he has the talent and work ethic to be a champion and that’s the goal of our team. We look forward to more success next season!”

The identity of VeeKay’s teammate in road and street races – and the driver of the third ECR-Chevy at the Indy 500 – has not yet been revealed, but Carpenter will continue to campaign the #20 car on the ovals.

shares
comments
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2

Previous article

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2

Next article

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

2 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

3 h
3
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

4 h
4
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

3 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

4 h
Latest news
Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022

28m
Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season
INDY

Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season

1 h
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2
INDY

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2

10 h
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

11 h
Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole as points leader Palou starts 10th
INDY

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole as points leader Palou starts 10th

21 h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2 Long Beach
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

Trending Today

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which F1 records does Lewis Hamilton have? Most wins, poles and more

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in 2022

Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing confirms VeeKay for third IndyCar season

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar in Long Beach Q2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.