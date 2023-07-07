Subscribe
Previous / Power admits IndyCar points dominator Palou ‘has it all nailed’
IndyCar News

Brown praises Palou but no more McLaren F1 tests until IndyCar ends

IndyCar’s Alex Palou won’t get anymore Formula 1 tests with McLaren before the end of the season but will return to the team's reserve driver role, according to Zak Brown.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

McLaren Racing chief Brown says Palou’s IndyCar results this year have been “very impressive”, alongside which the 26-year-old Spaniard has conducted multiple tests in its TPC (testing previous car) F1 programme.

Palou is currently 110 points clear of his IndyCar opposition after a stunning first half to the season for Chip Ganassi Racing that has included four race victories.

His most recent F1 test was at the Hungaroring last month, where he shared the running with McLaren’s race driver Oscar Piastri.

Speaking at Silverstone, Brown confirmed that Hungary was Palou’s final test for the foreseeable future, allowing him to focus on sealing a second IndyCar title, but added that he will be back in the F1 paddock from Singapore onwards.

“Alex has been very impressive in IndyCar,” he said. “The competition there is fierce. So, for him to win as many races as he has in the fashion in which he's done, it is very impressive.

“He's our reserve driver and will be joining us at the end of the year for the remaining Formula 1 races, so he's definitely a strong, strong talent.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

When Palou was asked by Autosport if he feels that his F1 runs have elevated his driving level, he replied: “It's always tough to say but I would say yes, for what I feel.

“I think it's always great when you can, as a driver, be driving whatever has four wheels and an engine, especially if it's a really fast car and you have so many people working and overseeing what you're doing with the car, talking like engineers.

“Obviously it changes a lot, the way I drive in F1 or in IndyCar. Still, the process and the method and the work ethic, you always learn some tools that you can carry into IndyCar.

“It's been working so far. I love it. I don't expect having anymore testing before our season ends, but it's always good to have some track time.”

Palou got his first taste of a contemporary McLaren F1 car when he took part in FP1 at the Circuit of the Americas last year, which followed the resolution of an acrimonious court case when he tried to join McLaren for 2023 from Ganassi in the middle of the year.

Palou is expected to switch to the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team next season, while he waits for an opportunity to graduate to its F1 line-up.

shares
comments

Power admits IndyCar points dominator Palou ‘has it all nailed’
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens

Formula 1
British GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe