Blomqvist to make IndyCar debut in place of Pagenaud at Toronto
Meyer Shank Racing will again be without its former IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud at Toronto this weekend and has called up its IMSA star Tom Blomqvist.
IndyCar Series’ medical staff did not clear Pagenaud to compete at Toronto this weekend, as the Frenchman continues his recovery from the effects of a dramatic barrel-rolling crash that took place in Saturday’s practice at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Instead of running Conor Daly again as substitute driver, it will parachute its IMSA SportsCar Championship ace Blomqvist into the #60 Honda-powered Dallara.
Blomqvist is fresh off victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the Acura ARX-06 he shared with Colin Braun. They also won the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona together.
Blomqvist has tested MSR’s IndyCar before, at Sebring in October 2022, but will be thrown in at the deep end around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street course in Toronto this weekend.
“First and foremost, I’m thinking of Simon and hoping that he recovers as quickly as possible so that he can get back behind the wheel,” said Blomqvist, who is the son of World Rally champion Stig.
“I have to thank Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer] for considering me to fill in this weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what IndyCar has to offer.
“Diving straight into the deep end is an understatement after only having one test in the MSR Indy car last year. I’m excited but aware of the challenges of getting up to speed during a race weekend, so I’m not putting any pressure on myself.
“Just going to go out there soak it all in and give it all I’ve got.”
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
This will mark Blomqvist’s first start in open-wheel, single-seater competition since his final Formula E campaign with NIO in 2021, after which the Formula 3 and DTM veteran has driven for MSR in IMSA’s premier prototype division.
Team owner Mike Shank added: “We’re obviously still working to get Simon as healthy as possible. He is feeling fine and is ready to get back in the car once he is cleared.
“The decision to put Tom in the car was an easy one. He’s coming off of an IMSA win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last weekend and I have all the confidence in the world putting him in our Indy car.”
Pagenaud tweeted that he hopes to be back racing soon, although the Iowa oval double-header arrives straight after the Toronto race weekend.
Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”
Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career” Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence
Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence
Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist
Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist
Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook
Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
Latest news
Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules
Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience
Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy
Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.