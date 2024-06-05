Ghiotto returns for two IndyCar rounds with Dale Coyne Racing

Former Formula 2 driver Ghiotto made his IndyCar debut with the team earlier this season at Barber Motorsports Park, finishing 21st, before finishing 25th in his final outing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May.

The Italian will return to the #51 car for this weekend's race at Road America, as well as the following race at Laguna Seca later in the month.

“I’m very happy to be returning behind the wheel of the #51 Dale Coyne Racing entry for the next two races,” said Ghiotto.

“I enjoyed my first two races in the NTT IndyCar Series and had a great time working with Jack (Harvey) and everyone at DCR. I look forward to working with them again and help the team continue to make progress over the next two races.”

Seven-time F2 race winner Ghiotto completed five full-time seasons in the Formula 1 feeder series, achieving a highest finish of third in the championship in 2019, while he has recently served as Nissan's Formula E test and reserve driver.

“Luca made a good impression on us in his first races with the team,” explained team owner Dale Coyne.

“He got up to speed quickly with no testing whatsoever before getting in the car and he was a good addition to the team. We look forward to working with him again and having him back behind the wheel of our #51 car for the next two races.”

Rookie Colin Braun started the season in the #51 for DCR before handing over to Nolan Seigel at Long Beach.

After Ghiotto's two-race stint behind the wheel, Katherine Legge drove the car at the Indianapolis 500, before Frenchman Tristian Vautier made his own return to the IndyCar Series last time out at Detroit.