Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar / Portland News

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Colton Herta provided the lone spark for Andretti Autosport at the conclusion of IndyCar qualifying on Saturday at Portland International Raceway.

By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

The 23-year-old Californian’s lap of 58.4576s around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn natural terrain road course was enough to claim third in the Fast Six shootout, which was 0.1381s off the pole-winning mark set by Graham Rahal.

Herta was among five drivers to opt for the alternate, red sidewall tyres in the fight for pole, with Rahal the only driver that elected to go with the harder primary, black sidewall compound.

“It's a cat and mouse game and you have to be willing to give up a little bit, strategy-wise, to gain that pole,” Herta said. “We thought the reds were going to be better, I think for us they are the best. Our Gainbridge car has come a long way this weekend… so I'm happy with that.

“Happy with how everyone is working, the team is great, and happy to get two Hondas in the top three also.”

It was a dramatic turnaround for Herta, who was 20th and 14th in each of the two practices ahead of qualifying.

“The slightest mistake can knock you out of qualifying or be the difference in five or six spots in the race,” Herta said. “We put everything together and I'm happy with how the car felt. Hopefully we can go from here and keep making it better.”

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

No other Andretti Autosport driver advanced into the Fast 12. In fact, the closest team-mate in Herta’s rearview was Romain Grosjean in 15th – who was infuriated that RLL’s Christian Lundgaard balked him.

“We don't have an amazing car but it was good enough to go through,” said a livid Grosjean. “I got the 45 on my first timed lap and on the next lap I was up in his gearbox, so I don't understand why he didn't get a penalty, why he didn't move.

“We're not through just because of that. People need to move out of the way when they're in your way.”

Kyle Kirkwood, who was second in Friday’s opening practice, was next up in 16th, while Devlin DeFrancesco was 21st.

“Obviously not happy with 16th after being so quick yesterday,” Kirkwood said, following his early exit in Q1. “Not sure what we missed there, we thought if we went back to what we had yesterday we'd be good and for some reason the balance just wasn't right, especially on the alternate tires.

“I'm not going to lie, we're scratching our heads a little bit. Colton went really quick, so hopefully we can get a base [setup] off of him tomorrow. To be honest, Colton's been battling the same sort of thing since yesterday, and they've got it under control.

“We weren't battling it yesterday and kind of just didn't adjust for it that much. And now we are.

“Colton is quite a bit different from us, setup-wise, so hopefully that will be an indicator of our true direction now.”

shares
comments

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
More
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown

Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown

Formula E
London ePrix I

Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown

Porsche committed to Formula E until 2026

Porsche committed to Formula E until 2026

Formula E

Porsche committed to Formula E until 2026 Porsche committed to Formula E until 2026

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day" Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Latest news

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe