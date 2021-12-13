Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82
IndyCar Obituary

Al Unser Sr obituary: Four-time Indy 500 winner dies aged 82

By:

Al Unser Jr once remarked, while revealing that he was as in awe of his father as were the rest of us: “Dad taught me everything I know… but he didn’t teach me everything that he knows.”

Al Unser Sr obituary: Four-time Indy 500 winner dies aged 82

And now Al Unser, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, three-time Indycar champion, has left us at the age of 82 barely seven months after elder brother Bobby, leaving a similar-sized hole in the ranks of US open-wheel legends. He never relished the spotlight like Bobby, and would never have dreamt of being as strident, but while Al made his opinions known sotto voce, they were no less fervent.

The Unser brothers’ approach to racing was as disparate as their personalities outside the cockpit. Bobby was all about proving he was the best by running at the front as often as possible, and hoping the car would make it through in one piece. Al would look after the car, making sure it was healthy enough to fight for the win on the final lap.

“Al was never really big on qualifying,” recalled Rick Mears, his team-mate at Penske from 1983 to 1987. “But that meant that if he did start up front, you had to hang on come the race because he had the potential to head off into the distance. He reasoned that if he focused on race set-ups, he could work his way through – and he was absolutely right. Wherever he qualified, you had to keep your eye on Al because he’d be moving forward.

“If he was still running toward the end of a race, you better plan on having to deal with him because he and the car would still be strong and ready to fight. That was his whole MO – set up the car to be fast throughout a race, look after it until the last few stints, and then go for it. And it paid off – his finishing record, his top-five record, was the best. That’s what wins championships – racing smart – and that’s what Al always did.”

If Al earned ‘only’ 27 pole positions to Bobby’s 49, he also had a slightly better win tally (39-35), and earned one more title and one more Indy 500 triumph. And while he stuck rigidly to the policy of “the only lap you need to lead is the last one”, ironically Al still holds the record for most laps led in the 500 – 644, to be precise.

He loved that stat, because Indianapolis Motor Speedway meant so much to him, perhaps because he felt the need to conquer the track where his eldest brother Jerry had perished in 1959. In fact, Al was bewitched by the Speedway, gladly telling anyone that he’d have traded his three championships for one more Indy 500 victory, to be the only driver on five wins there.

“In ’67, I was second behind Foyt,” he recalled. “Yet the next day, someone asked me where I had finished. I was amazed! That taught me there’s only one place to be at the 500, and that’s number one.”

Al Unser dominated the 1970 Indy 500 for the first of his four wins at the famous speedway

Al Unser dominated the 1970 Indy 500 for the first of his four wins at the famous speedway

Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

There was no question who occupied that slot in 1970, Unser’s second year at Vel’s Parnelli Jones, working with legendary chief mechanic George Bignotti. Driving the Johnny Lightning Special Colt-Ford, Unser dominated Indy, leading 190 of the 200 laps. It would be one of 10 wins for the Unser/VPJ combo that year, leading to a dominant championship triumph for the Albuquerque, New Mexico native.

Insight: How Unser wrote his name into folklore 

The competition caught and passed VPJ the following year, but at Indy Unser took one of his greatest wins by defeating Peter Revson in the vastly superior McLaren. Al would stay at VPJ until the end of 1977, and team co-owner Parnelli Jones – arguably the greatest Indycar driver in history – was a huge fan.

“Al was smooth and controlled, a real thinker behind the wheel,” he said. “He never talked a big game; he let his driving do the talking. As an owner, I couldn't ask for a better driver – hands down, the best. He was always there at the end and usually up front. He was an all-around class act.”

Unser would rack up a total of 24 victories at VPJ and form a bond with its rising young British engineer John Barnard. A switch to Jim Hall’s Chaparral team for 1978 provided Unser with his third Indy 500 win, and that year he went on to become the only driver to earn the “triple 500 crown”, with further triumphs at Pocono and Ontario Motor Speedway.

Nonetheless, Unser wasn’t terribly impressed with that Lola, but knew that Barnard was working on something very special for the team – the ground-effect Chaparral 2K. He would dominate the first half of the 1979 Indy 500, but there, like almost everywhere else, the car’s potential exceeded its ability to get to the finish without niggling problems.

At the season finale in Phoenix, however, the stars aligned and Unser won… yet by then he had decided to follow Barnard out the door, believing that the rising star designer wasn’t being given enough credit by the team for the stunning ‘Yellow Submarine’.

Al Unser after winning the 1978 Indy 500

Al Unser after winning the 1978 Indy 500

Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Unser thus handed the keys of this remarkable car to Johnny Rutherford, just as Chaparral smoothed out its wrinkles. Lone Star JR went on to dominate the 1980 championship – and win the 500 – while Unser would spend three frustrating years at the start-up Longhorn team.

Then came the second wind of his career, which led to three championships in two years with Team Penske, but it was Unser’s final Indy 500 triumph, in 1987, that cemented his legend.

As a late substitute for the injured Danny Ongais, and driving a year-old March that had been rescued from a display in a hotel lobby, Unser was in the right place at the right time when Mario Andretti’s car wilted in the closing stages and, at the age of 47, he became only the second driver in history to win four Indy 500s.

Unser once remarked: “I wasn’t paid to sell myself. I was paid to perform”, and that’s exactly what he did. He may have been reluctant to acknowledge it, but he was a true superstar of the sport.

Unser pictured with fellow four-time Indy 500 winners AJ Foyt (left), Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves earlier this year

Unser pictured with fellow four-time Indy 500 winners AJ Foyt (left), Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves earlier this year

Photo by: Chris Owens

shares
comments

Related video

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82
Previous article

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500
IndyCar

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Al Unser Sr obituary: Four-time Indy 500 winner dies aged 82
IndyCar IndyCar

Al Unser Sr obituary: Four-time Indy 500 winner dies aged 82

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82
IndyCar IndyCar

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.