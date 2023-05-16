Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will expand its GTP programme to a second Acura ARX-06 in the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.
The announcement was made on Tuesday morning, two days after the outfit finished fourth at Laguna Seca with Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor at the wheel of its #10 LMDh car.
WTR-Andretti also revealed that Albuquerque and Taylor will remain as team-mates for a fourth consecutive season, having first joined forces in 2021 - the year the squad shifted from Cadillac to Acura.
The drivers for WTR-Andretti’s second full-season entry, as well as additional drivers that will pilot both its cars in the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup, will be announced at a later date.
The decision to add a second Acura LMDh car is part of WTR and Andretti’s larger expansion plan that includes fighting for outright victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours against World Endurance Championship’s Le Mans Hypercars.
WTR and Andretti began their partnership at the start of this season as WTR sought greater technical resources to optimise the complex new hybrid LMDh racers.
WTR team boss Wayne Taylor said: “It has always been our plan to go to a two-car programme.
“There are so many advantages in being a two-car team and now, going up against all the other factory backed two-car efforts, it is vital.
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
“HPD and ORECA have built an amazing racecar. When you look back at the season so far, we’ve proved to be quickest almost wherever we go and I believe we now have the car to beat.
With the combination of HPD, ORECA, Andretti Autosport and all our corporate partners, we have a really strong organisation.”
Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti added: "Expanding to a two-car programme displays the progression and success of not only the WTR-Andretti team, but our Acura and HPD relationship in the new GTP era.
"Our focus at Andretti Autosport, bringing our experience and reach, is to support WTR-Andretti in finding the right people and providing the right resources to continue on our winning path."
There will be at least three Acuras on the 2024 GTP grid, with Meyer Shank Racing also running a single example of the ARX-06 with which it won the Daytona 24 Hours in January.
All three cars will receive full factory backing from Honda Performance Development.
