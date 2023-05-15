Autosport Podcast: Sportscars 2023 - Why this is the year to watch
The renaissance of sportscar racing is the subject of the latest Autosport Podcast episode digging into the 2023 World Endurance Championship and looking ahead to the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Toyota has won all three races in the WEC so far this year, but has done so against revitalised opposition with the arrival of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac into the top class, while Peugeot has embarked on a full-season effort after appearing midway through 2022.
Already these new programmes have shown glimpses of promise, which will give Toyota pause for thought as it targets a sixth consecutive victory at La Sarthe. Ferrari scooped pole in Sebring for its new 499P Le Mans Hypercar, while Porsche became the first LMDh manufacturer using the spec hybrid system to take a podium in Portugal.
Ahead of next month's centenary Le Mans, host Martyn Lee is joined on the podcast by sportscar expert Gary Watkins and Autosport Plus editor James Newbold to discuss events in the WEC so far this season.
They share their views on the fortunes of the Hypercar class manufacturers, the new rules that have led to the current boom in sportscar racing interest, and run the rule over the ever-unpredictable LMP2 and GTE Am classes that will add further intrigue to what promises to be an enthralling edition of the world's most famous endurance race.
Since the podcast was recorded, the FIA and Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have lifted the WEC's ban on tyre warmers on a one-off basis for Le Mans.
