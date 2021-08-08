Tickets Subscribe
Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
IMSA / Road America Race report

Road America IMSA: Nasr, Derani make it two wins in a row

By:
, Jeremy Shaw

Brazilians Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani combined to score an emphatic victory for Whelen-backed Action Express Racing Cadillac at Road America in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Road America IMSA: Nasr, Derani make it two wins in a row

Nasr made light work of treacherous wet conditions in qualifying to claim his first pole of the season, and immediately stamped his authority on the two-hour-and-40-minute race.

A strategic ploy by the Meyer Shank Racing Acura team saw Olivier Pla and Dane Cameron out in front for much of the second half of the race, but their hopes were pinned on the arrival of more inclement weather, which had been forecast to arrive during the final stages.

When that failed to materialise, Cameron required an extra pitstop for a splash of fuel with around seven minutes remaining.

The American was able to resume in fourth, ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing’s similar Acura ARX-05, driven by Rick Taylor and Felipe Albuquerque, but slowed on the final lap to allow the Portuguese past and gain an extra 20 points to assist in their championship quest.

The late switch means that Taylor and Albuquerque now lead the Nasr and Derani pair by just 41 points, with three races remaining.

Nasr and Derani, who won at Watkins Glen last month, took the chequered flag a little more 1.5 seconds clear of the Mazda squad of Oliver Jarvis and Harry Tincknell, who now slip to third in the standings, just two behind Nasr and Derani.

Kevin Magnussen and Renger van der Zande finished third in Chip Ganassi’s Cadillac.

In the LMP2 class, Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel took the spoils for Era Motorsport, while Jon Bennett and Colin Braun emerged comfortably ahead of the LMP3 field for Bennett’s Core Autosport operation.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Cooper MacNeil, Matt Campbell

#79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Cooper MacNeil, Matt Campbell

Photo by: Bill Gulker

In the GTLM class, Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell teamed with Cooper MacNeil to score a well-judged victory for the Proton Competition team, its second win of the season.

Campbell made his final pitstop with just over an hour remaining and was able to eke out the fuel to finish well clear of the two favoured Chevrolet Corvettes of Jordan Taylor/Antonio Garcia and Nick Tandy/Tommy Milner.

For the second time in three years, the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R swept up in the GTD class, with Zach Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor leading home the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 of Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen.

IMSA Road America results

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 76 2:40'24.362  
2 DPi 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Mazda DPi 76 2:40'25.956 1.594
3 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		Cadillac DPi 76 2:40'30.132 5.770
4 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura DPi 76 2:41'11.143 46.781
5 DPi 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla 		Acura DPi 76 2:41'13.380 49.018
6 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		Cadillac DPi 76 1'53.142  
7 LMP2 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		ORECA LMP2 07 75 2:40'57.290 1 Lap
8 LMP2 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry 		ORECA LMP2 07 75 2:41'02.931 1 Lap
9 LMP2 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		ORECA LMP2 07 75 2:41'11.228 1 Lap
10 LMP2 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez 		ORECA LMP2 07 74 2:39'46.883 2 Laps
11 LMP3 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		Ligier JS P320 73 2:41'59.495 3 Laps
12 GTLM 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 73 2:42'13.519 3 Laps
13 LMP3 38 Dan Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		Ligier JS P320 73 2:42'21.738 3 Laps
14 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R 73 2:42'29.374 3 Laps
15 LMP3 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Ligier JS P320 72 2:40'28.924 4 Laps
16 LMP3 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry 		Ligier JS P320 72 2:40'36.106 4 Laps
17 GTLM 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Corvette C8.R 72 2:40'59.752 4 Laps
18 LMP3 36 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew 		Ligier JS P320 72 2:41'07.331 4 Laps
19 LMP3 61 Augie Pabst
Tonis Kasemets 		Ligier JS P320 71 2:41'04.912 5 Laps
20 GTD 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 69 2:42'15.488 7 Laps
21 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 69 2:42'27.364 7 Laps
22 GTD 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 69 2:42'29.635 7 Laps
23 GTD 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 69 2:42'33.603 7 Laps
24 GTD 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 68 2:40'26.866 8 Laps
25 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach 		Lexus RC F GT3 68 2:40'41.945 8 Laps
26 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 68 2:41'00.026 8 Laps
27 GTD 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 68 2:41'01.280 8 Laps
28 GTD 66 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		Acura NSX GT3 68 2:41'03.679 8 Laps
29 GTD 39 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 68 2:41'04.464 8 Laps
30 GTD 42 United States Don Yount
United States J.R. Hildebrand 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 68 2:41'05.028 8 Laps
31 GTD 76 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 67 2:41'29.454 9 Laps
  GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Acura NSX GT3 62 2:27'47.709 14 Laps
  GTD 32 United States Shane Lewis
United States Guy Cosmo 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 46 1:54'14.678 30 Laps
  GTD 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 2:14'20.412 52 Laps
  LMP3 30 Terry Olson
United States Mike Skeen 		Ligier JS P320 8 17'39.586 68 Laps
View full results
Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
Jeremy Shaw
IMSA Lime Rock: Corvette, Aston Martin share victory spoils in shortened race Lime Rock
IMSA

IMSA Lime Rock: Corvette, Aston Martin share victory spoils in shortened race

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Derani, Nasr charge to first win of the season
IMSA

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Derani, Nasr charge to first win of the season

The full story of America's F1 rival Plus
IndyCar

The full story of America's F1 rival

