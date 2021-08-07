Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules
IMSA / Road America Qualifying report

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

By:

Felipe Nasr has claimed pole position for this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Road America in his Whelen-backed, Action Express-run Cadillac.

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

In soaking wet conditions, Kevin Magnussen (Ganassi Cadillac) set the early pace at 2m09.774s, 0.4s faster than Ricky Taylor (Wayne Taylor Racing Acura) and Nasr.

Nasr then jumped to the top of the times at 2m08.114s, following Taylor on track. He improved again to 2m07.919s, three quarters of a second faster than the car he was physically chasing.

Weather conditions then worsened as Nasr spun at Turn 5 – narrowly avoided by Magnussen – and continued, while Olivier Pla hit the wall at Turn 3 in his Meyer Shank Acura. Magnussen then had his own off-track excursion at Turn 3.

Oliver Jarvis was third quickest – fractionally slower than Taylor – in the sole Mazda, ahead of Magnussen, Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller Cadillac) and Pla.

In LMP2, Ben Keating (PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) dominated despite a spin, ahead of Steven Thomas (who also spun his WIN Autosport ORECA) and John Farano.

Dan Goldburg was fastest in LMP3 on a drying track, 0.313s ahead of Gar Robinson and Jarrett Andretti.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Bill Gulker

GT classes

The GTLM session was held in full wet conditions, Jordan Taylor outpacing his Corvette Racing team-mate Nick Tandy with a 2m20.979s against 2m21.606s, which was 0.627s faster. In the only other entry, Cooper MacNeil was way off their pace in the WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR at 2m24.184s.

In GTD, which kicked off the qualifying process, the track was dry as the green flag flew but spots of rain were already falling so drivers were keen to get their laps in as soon as possible. Aaron Telitz set the pace in his Vasser-Sullivan Lexus at 2m07.195s and will start the #14 car from pole position in class.

Trent Hindman was closest to him, getting within 0.667s in his Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, before the rain intensified. Both had laps deleted due to track limits infringements, but that didn’t impact their fastest times.

Robby Foley was third quickest in his Turner Motorsport BMW M6, ahead of Zacharie Robichon (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche) and Richard Heistand in his Audi R8.

In the point-scoring session that followed, the track was fully wet. Laurens Vanthoor, driving with a broken nose after his Spa 24 Hours paddock mishap, was fastest by 0.9s to score maximum points in the Pfaff Porsche, ahead of Bill Auberlen in the Turner BMW and Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini).

Results

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
  01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 2'09.194 1.275
  5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 2'10.497 2.578
  10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 7 2'08.677 0.758
  31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 2'07.919  
  55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 7 2'08.716 0.797
  60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Acura DPi 5 2'10.500 2.581
  8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 2'24.176 16.257
  11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 2'19.941 12.022
  18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 5 2'27.462 19.543
  52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 6 2'18.511 10.592
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Previous article

IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules
Load comments

Trending

1
British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

5 h
2
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

3 h
3
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin grabs pole after Quartararo has best lap cancelled

8 h
4
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

3 h
5
MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

6 h
Latest news
Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
IMSA

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

35m
IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules
IMSA

IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules

13 h
Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
INDY

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Jul 22, 2021
Ferrari hopes to race LMH hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence
IMSA

Ferrari hopes to race LMH hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

Jul 21, 2021
IMSA Lime Rock: Corvette, Aston Martin share victory spoils in shortened race
IMSA

IMSA Lime Rock: Corvette, Aston Martin share victory spoils in shortened race

Jul 18, 2021
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting
British GT British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

Styrian MotoGP: Martin grabs pole after Quartararo has best lap cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin grabs pole after Quartararo has best lap cancelled

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020

Latest news

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules
IMSA IMSA

IMSA reveals 2022 race calendar, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Ferrari hopes to race LMH hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence
IMSA IMSA

Ferrari hopes to race LMH hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.