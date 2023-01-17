Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification Next / Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health
IMSA News

Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 reminds me of F1 hybrid days

Former Sauber Formula 1 racer Felipe Nasr says driving the new generation of IMSA GTP prototypes reminds him of his time racing turbo-hybrid grand prix cars.

Charles Bradley
By:
Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 reminds me of F1 hybrid days

Nasr, who won the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2018 and 2021 in Action Express-run Cadillacs, raced for Sauber in F1 from 2015-16 – with a best result of fifth on his grand prix debut in Australia. 

The 30-year-old Brazilian signed for Porsche’s factory sportscar team at the end of 2021, winning the GTD Pro class at the Daytona 24 Hours with Pfaff Motorsports' 911 GT3R last year, and has been testing its new 963 challenger “since it was born”.

He has racked up the mileage since its rollout at Weissach, at tracks across both America and Europe. 

“The addition of the hybrid system reminds me of my F1 days, there’s a lot going on there on the steering wheel for us drivers to see and do,” Nasr told Autosport.

“I can’t wait to see the cars racing together. They are wider and longer [than before] – they look badass to me! 

“It’s a unique feeling to be involved from Day 1 and seeing the 963 being born even before it had hit the track. It’s been a very cool experience to be involved since the beginning.” 

Nasr, who will race the #7 Porsche 963 in IMSA this year alongside Matt Campbell, explained that the advent of the common hybrid system has changed the driving dynamics of the prototype machines, compared with the previous Daytona Prototype category.

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Felipe Nasr

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Felipe Nasr

Photo by: Porsche

“It feels different to the DPi with the hybrid on the car, there are definitely some driving differences in terms of the style and the new tire,” he added. “When we press the brake pedal we don’t just have the mechanical system, we have the combined hybrid system, so the e-motor is also helping us slow down the car.  

“You stamp the brake, you expect the stopping power right away – so this hasn’t changed, but the feeling you get through the pedal is different. I think we all had to go through a process of learning that, but it’s fun. The car looks good and it drives good.” 

The inclusion of electrical power, which is regenerated under braking, will play a part by increasing stint lengths – which should put more of an onus on tire and fuel management. Nasr also pointed to the increase in weight that the battery and MGU brings, which will also be a factor. 

He said: “There’s a lot more power than a DPi, the only downside I would say is the weight – a bit heavier [by about 100kg] than they used to be. You can feel that in corner speeds, and the energy we put into the tires is a lot higher than before.  

“Stint lengths will be longer, more driving time for us – so maybe we won’t be driving flat out for 35-40 minutes like we did with DPi. Now we will have to look after the car, tyres and fuel for about 50-60 minutes. That’s a good addition of time, I think the drivers will feel it physically too! 

“The racing in IMSA is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done: it’s challenging, it’s hard, you have a lot of good drivers and teams. With all these manufacturers involved, this is going to produce prime time for sportscar racing. I’m really looking forward to it.” 

shares
comments
Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
Previous article

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
Next article

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spinal fractures Dakar
Dakar

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spinal fractures

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
WEC

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

More
Felipe Nasr
Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske’s last LMP2 entry in 2022
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske’s last LMP2 entry in 2022

Spa WEC: Penske LMP2 leads Glickenhaus in second practice Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Spa WEC: Penske LMP2 leads Glickenhaus in second practice

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1

Kevin Magnussen believes 2022 was a good year to “restart Haas” in Formula 1 as the team looks to build on its return to the midfield in the coming season.

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023

Dale Coyne Racing has signed the 2022 Indy Lights runner-up Sting Ray Robb to pilot its #51 entry in the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus
WRC WRC

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview
WRC WRC

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview

The new World Rally Championship season is the subject of discussion in the latest edition of the Autosport podcast, ahead of the first round in Monte Carlo commencing this weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.